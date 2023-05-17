NHK WORLD-JAPAN Focus for May . Hiroshima — A Journey to Global Peace

Maggio 17, 2023

(Adnkronos) – TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach-17 May 2023- NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the international service of Japan’s public media organization, NHK, will present a collection of news and programs to coincide with the G-7 summit held in Hiroshima, the city now known as a symbol of peace since it’s atomic bomb attack in 1945.

Under its G7 presidency, Japan is slated to host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima between May 19 and 21. Expected topics on the agenda includes the Ukraine conflict, nuclear disarmament and other pressing global issues. The latest newsand on-site reports will be made available on the G7 Summit in Hiroshima 2023 |NHK WORLD-JAPAN Newspageand aired at the top of every hour on NHK NEWSLINE.Viewers can also catch comprehensive coverage and feature stories on NEWSROOM TOKYO and other news programs on NHK WORLD-JAPAN.

In addition to news and documentaries on the theme of “peace and nuclear weapons”,NHK WORLD-JAPAN will showcase various aspects on Hiroshima, including a documentary on world-renowned designer Issey Miyake and travel programs featuring World Heritage sites.

ISSEY MIYAKE The Human Inside the Clothes

[Broadcast; May 27 Sat.1:10/7:10/13:10/19:10 (UTC)]

Issey Miyake passed away last summer at the age of 84. He was seven years old when the atomic bomb dropped on his hometown on August 6, 1945. Although Miyake rarely spoke about his wartime experiences, it is clear that his designs and work were deeply connected to his experiences that day. Through various interviews and footages, we delve into the memories of this world-renowned fashion designer.

Hit the Road

[Broadcast; May 31 Wed. 1:30/6:30/12:30/17:30 (UTC)]

Hit the Road is the new travelogue featuring Japan’s unique roadside stations, or “michi no eki”, which serve as a source of discovery for local gourmet and cultural information. This month, the program will take viewers on a ridefromHiroshima Airport to the World Heritage Site of Itsukushima Shrine to experience the delicious local fare and warm hospitality.

Visit What’s On NHK WORLD-JAPAN for the broadcast schedule and more information on “Hiroshima – The Road to Global Peace” live and VOD programs.

