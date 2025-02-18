Nike and SKIMS Launch New Brand, NikeSKIMS, Designed to Sculpt; Engineered to Perform

18 Febbraio 2025

Two Iconic Brands Join Forces to Disrupt the Global Fitness and Activewear Industry

BEAVERTON, Ore. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and SKIMS are teaming up to disrupt the global fitness and activewear industry with the launch of NikeSKIMS, a new brand that will deliver industry leading innovation. The long-term partnership will introduce an extensive product line that invites more athletes and women into the world of sport and movement. NikeSKIMS will debut its first collection in the United States this Spring, available online and in select retail locations, with a global rollout planned for 2026.

NikeSKIMS brings together Nike’s world-class approach to advanced innovation, sport science, and athlete insights with SKIMS’ obsession with the female form and pioneering approach to creating solutions for every body. The brand’s shared vision celebrates every dimension of athleticism, from elite to everyday athletes*. Products will be crafted to fit every curve and enhance the body’s natural form.

“We’re energized by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes* with NikeSKIMS.,” said Heidi O’Neill, President of Consumer, Product & Brand, Nike, Inc. “This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation. We will invite even more athletes* into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy.”

“Over the past five years, SKIMS has redefined the intimates and loungewear industry,” says Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS. “Now, by partnering with Nike, the undisputed leader in athletic performance and innovation, we’re poised to create a new standard in the global fitness and activewear market. This partnership will empower individuals to express themselves authentically, merging SKIMS’ focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike’s relentless pursuit of excellence.”

“Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women,” says Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS. “This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We’re incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this Spring.”

Through this partnership, NikeSKIMS will deliver industry-leading innovation and an extensive fitness product line – including apparel, footwear and accessories – designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of athletes* around the world.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit https://about.nike.com/en/newsroom and follow @NIKE.

About SKIMS

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is creating the next generation of Women’s underwear, loungewear, and shapewear and setting new standards by providing solutions for every body. From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand’s goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance the industry forward. SKIMS sells directly through SKIMS.com, permanent store locations in Georgetown, Aventura, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, New York and select retailers globally listed here.

