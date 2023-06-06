NinjaOne Debuts Patch Management Advancements to Mitigate Security Vulnerabilities

Giugno 6, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, today announced enhancements to NinjaOne Patch Management, delivering the latest automated patching solutions to maintain business operations and keep organizations secure.

Patching is a tedious, time-consuming task but also a critical step to secure modern IT environments, where technology experts are now required to manage more devices than ever because of the shift to remote and hybrid work. NinjaOne is simplifying the process with a new patching dashboard, automated Linux and MacOS patching improvements, and patch scheduling flexibility.

With NinjaOne Patch Management, companies can automatically patch any device from a centralized, easy-to-use console, and automate every step of the process, spending 90 percent less time patching.

They also now have access to:

“NinjaOne has simplified the entire process of patch management allowing us to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and mitigate security issues,” said Nesta Hayward, Director of Technology, National Fire and Safety. “We’ve also been able to automate the time-consuming task of patching, freeing up our teams to focus on more strategic initiatives and client relationships.”

“Organizations today are constantly under threat, with hundreds of cyberattacks being reported each week,” said Rahul Hirani, Senior Vice President of Product Management for NinjaOne. “. With these latest advancements, NinjaOne is delivering on our commitment to help customers easily patch Windows, Mac and Linux devices all from a single, centralized, easy-to-use platform.”

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction.

