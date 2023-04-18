app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

NinjaOne Expresses Gratitude to IT Teams with Launch of Global Brand Campaign Titled, “Have You Hugged Your IT Person Lately”

Aprile 18, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NinjaOne, the first unified IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, has a message for technology staff everywhere: You are superheroes.

Today, the company announced the launch of a new brand campaign, “Have You Hugged Your IT Person Lately”? It celebrates IT teams globally that provide support to in-office and remote workforces with the NinjaOne platform.

With its own workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100 percent in the last year, NinjaOne is focused on solving the modern challenges for IT teams to monitor, manage, and secure any device and user at scale, from anywhere.

The campaign started as a grassroots effort to become the advocate for IT departments that have worked tirelessly over the past few years to secure the spaces employees occupy and the devices they use as companies shifted to remote and hybrid work models The premise of the campaign is to acknowledge the IT professionals who work behind the scenes to maintain the systems that businesses rely on and ensure everyone is supported to do their best work.

“Organizations today expect work technology to be simple and intuitive,” said Shay Mowlem, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, NinjaOne. “The goal of this campaign is to express our appreciation for IT teams who work tirelessly to provide seamless workplace experiences, such as troubleshooting and patching a device without interrupting the user.”

The popularity of TV shows such as “Ted Lasso” reminds us of the importance of kindness and working towards a better future. In this campaign, NinjaOne emphasizes its commitment to IT teams, its popularity as a brand, and its trusted, easy-to-use, cloud-native platform that enables technology professionals to improve efficiencies and reduce technical issues and downtime for employees.

NinjaOne delivers a happier, simpler IT experience with best-in-class endpoint management, patch management, remote access, and more.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years.

Dayna FriedNinjaOne925-493-9020

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668287/3990520/NinjaOne_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ninjaone-expresses-gratitude-to-it-teams-with-launch-of-global-brand-campaign-titled-have-you-hugged-your-it-person-lately-301799784.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Startup, Cinema, AI, Creators: il WMF 2023 è contenitore di eventi per esplorare il mondo dell’innovazione

(Adnkronos) – Annunciata un’anteprima degli eventi che si terranno quest’anno all’interno del WMF…

La sesta edizione del CIIE organizza una serie globale di eventi promozionali per coinvolgere un maggior numero di partner

– SHANGHAI, 18 aprile 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dalla nascita nel 2018, l’area della fiera è aumentat…

Le power station EP600 e AC500 di BLUETTI vincono il Red Dot Design Award 2023

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 18/04/2023. BLUETTI, fornitore leader di power station portatili, è orgogli…

HOME Italia-New Showroom Opening in Guangzhou, China.

(Milano, 18 Aprile) – Milano, 18 Aprile – L’ appuntamento con l’evento “New Showroom Opening in G…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl