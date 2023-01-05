Nippon Express (Deutschland) Participates in BIO-Europe, Showcasing Its Pharmaceutical Logistics Business in Germany

Gennaio 5, 2023

– TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter “NX Germany”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in BIO-Europe for the first time ever last year while showcasing its pharmaceutical logistics business in Germany.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202212261670-O1-V9127ZLp

Photo: Exhibit booth https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202212261670/_prw_PI2fl_kx1z9D6W.jpg

BIO-Europe, one of Europe’s largest business-matching events in the biotech field (drug discovery, drug discovery support, regenerative medicine, etc.), was held in Leipzig, Germany, for three days from Monday, October 24, to Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A total of 2,505 companies from 66 countries and regions participated in the event, engaging in more than 25,000 face-to-face and online business consultations.

At the event, NX Germany gave a presentation about its pharmaceutical logistics business in Germany for contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), while its business consultation booth introduced the Nippon Express Group’s pharmaceutical supply chains, its Good Distribution Practice (GDP)-certified business locations, and its transportation and storage services that comply with high quality control standards across multiple temperature ranges tailored to distribution processes. The booth also featured on display reusable passive (non-powered) and eco-friendly temperature-controlled containers.

The Nippon Express Group will continue expanding its pharmaceutical logistics services in Europe and stepping up its global efforts in the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in the Group’s Business Plan.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-deutschland-participates-in-bio-europe-showcasing-its-pharmaceutical-logistics-business-in-germany-301714044.html