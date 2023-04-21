app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Nippon Express Group’s MD Logistics Opens “Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center” in North Carolina, U.S.

Aprile 21, 2023

TOKYO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MD Logistics, LLC (hereinafter “MD”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held an opening ceremony on March 23 for the Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center, a dedicated pharmaceutical warehouse established in Garner in the U.S. state of North Carolina in January this year.

NIPPON EXPRESS logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202304184990-O1-hPPV3b7z

Opening ceremony: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202304184990/_prw_PI2fl_K2l3XlYL.jpg

North Carolina is a key hub for the pharmaceutical industry in the United States, with numerous major pharmaceutical manufacturers and life science companies having expanded into the state. It is also home to many research institutes and universities that have amassed significant medical knowledge and technologies.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its “Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 — Dynamic Growth,” and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

MD has four warehouses in Indiana and one in Nevada, and has located its sixth U.S. warehouse in North Carolina, where pharmaceutical logistics needs are high and expected to grow further.

The Nippon Express Group will continue supporting customers in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform, aiming to contribute to the health of people around the world.

Overview of new warehouse

– Name: Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center- Address: 2000 Garner Business Park Drive, Garner, NC 27529, USA- Total floor area: 22,297 m2 (240,000 ft2)- Supported temperature ranges: 2-8 C / 15-25 C (two temperature ranges)- Key facilities: Full air-conditioning, refrigerated storage, quarantine compliance for pharmaceuticals, surveillance cameras, access control, in-house power generation system- Start of operations: January 3, 2023

Warehouse exterior:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202304184990/_prw_PI3fl_MFM64P50.jpg

Warehouse interior:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202304184990/_prw_PI4fl_FUqDi47A.jpg

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group’s official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-groups-md-logistics-opens-garner-2000-pharmaceutical-logistics-center-in-north-carolina-us-301803834.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Stride to Net5.5G, Dive into Industry Digitalization

– SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2023, Huaw…

IBM Chooses Baxter Planning for Service Supply Chain Transformation

– SaaS Platform to Transform IBM’s Service Parts Management, Unlocking Tens of Millions in Opera…

BMO Announces Executive Appointment

– TORONTO and CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BMO today announced the appointment of Dar…

Bomboniere per matrimonio: come scegliere le migliori con la stagione delle nozze al via

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 21 Aprile 2023. La stagione delle nozze è ufficialmente iniziata e mai mome…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl