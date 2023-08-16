app-menu Social mobile

Nippon Express (Ireland) Opens New Warehouse in Dublin, Beginning Operations July 1

Agosto 16, 2023

– TOKYO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Ireland) Ltd. (hereafter “NX Ireland”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has established a new warehouse, “Contract Logistics Center,” in Dublin city, beginning its operations on July 1.

Ireland is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical exporters and one of the countries with remarkable growth in the pharmaceutical field. It is also expected to grow in technology industries such as semiconductors and information and communication technologies, and many international companies have bases in Ireland for research and development and production. From this background, demand is expected for advanced logistics facilities capable of offering features such as temperature control.

The new “Contract Logistics Center” established by NX Ireland is located about 3 km from Dublin Airport and about 12 km from Dublin Port, which is suitable for both air and sea transportation. NX Ireland has installed a clean room equipped with environmental requirements (temperature/humidity/dust/electrostatic management) necessary for handling semiconductors and electronic components. Additionally, the facility is equipped to handle the storage and transportation of pharmaceuticals. The company offers high-quality services to customers in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor-related industries.

The Nippon Express Group aims to expand logistics services in Europe through the establishment of the new warehouse and to contribute to further development of customer business activities by expanding logistics functions globally.

