app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Nippon Express Italia Obtains IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Its Facility near Milan Malpensa Airport

Maggio 11, 2023

TOKYO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express Italia S.p.A. (hereinafter “NX Italia”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired IATA CEIV Pharma certification*, a quality certificate for pharmaceutical transport established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), for its warehouse facility in Lainate, near Milan Malpensa Airport, effective April 3 of this year.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202305095498-O1-I17xe4r6

Photos of warehouse facility:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305095498/_prw_PI2fl_Tq94bmiJ.jpg?_ga=2.29713785.758542448.1683592316-1430758024.1637027940

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305095498/_prw_PI3fl_0L8vF5aj.jpg?_ga=2.236594887.758542448.1683592316-1430758024.1637027940

As one of Europe’s leading pharmaceutical industry centers, Italy is home to many major pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Milan boasts the Milano Innovation District (MIND), a science and technology park dedicated to pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, and the Italian government has placed the district at the heart of its growth strategy for the pharmaceutical industry. Milan is also an important hub for the distribution of pharmaceuticals to the rest of Europe, and demand for high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services is on the rise.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its “Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 — Dynamic Growth,” and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet the ever more sophisticated and diverse needs of pharmaceutical logistics.

NX Italia acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification in May 2021, evidencing its compliance with internationally recognized standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, and, with the acquisition of CEIV Pharma certification, will now be able to provide safer and higher-quality pharmaceutical transportation services using Milan Malpensa Airport as a hub while striving to deepen customer trust as pharmaceutical imports and exports grow.

The Nippon Express Group is committed to contributing to the health of people around the world by supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical industry from a logistics perspective through the establishment of a reliable and safe global pharmaceutical logistics platform.

*About CEIV Pharma:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202305095498-O1-G17R59sP.pdf

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group’s official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-italia-obtains-iata-ceiv-pharma-certification-for-its-facility-near-milan-malpensa-airport-301821826.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro, il top di gamma dell’azienda cinese è vincitore di un Red Dot Design Award

L’ultima arrivata in casa Tineco vanta una tecnologia d’eccezione, che garantisce un’azione di la…

Croma-Pharma receives marketing authorisation for Letybo® in a further 12 European markets

VIENNA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) announced today that it has recei…

Porte blindate: come migliorare la sicurezza ed evitare di essere derubati

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 11/05/2023 – Il furto in abitazione è uno dei reati più comuni in Italia e la…

CEAT Ambernath plant receives five-star grading in British Safety Council Audit

CEAT Specialty (division of CEAT Tyres) is proud to announce that it’s Ambernath facility has rec…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl