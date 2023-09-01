app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

NIPPON EXPRESS Releases New Film Spotlighting Its Essential Role in Global Logistics

Settembre 1, 2023

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 

– Go behind Scenes of Global Logistics with New Brand Film from NIPPON EXPRESS –

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. released a new brand movie “Finding the Way” on September 1. The short film follows NIPPON EXPRESS employees from Japan, the United States and Europe as they coordinate strategic shipments for the semiconductor industry. It goes behind the scenes of global logistics, from the routes of rural Ireland to the port of Long Beach, California, to cutting-edge, robot-powered warehouses in Japan.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202308298588/_prw_PI18fl_vlxvm8eM.jpg

Film Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202308298588/_prw_PI1fl_IJ96vN7v.jpg

About brand movieThe machines that build semiconductors are fragile, complex and incredibly valuable. Such equipment — which makes the chips that power everything from smartphones to cars — can’t be jostled, tipped or mishandled as it travels from manufacturer to chip-maker. Shipping it across the world requires a unique team of specialists. 

That’s where NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. comes in. The global logistics company handles some of the most fragile cargo in the world, from semiconductor equipment to priceless works of art. A new brand movie “Finding the Way” showcases the company’s dedication, creativity and attention to detail as it ships essential goods across the globe.

The film also highlights the history of NX Group, which now operates in over 50 countries while maintaining its Japanese heritage and values, such as a deep commitment to customer service.

Watch “Finding the Way” on the Group’s website, its YouTube channel, or its official LinkedIn account. Two versions are available: full-length (4 minutes and 30 seconds) and short (1 minute). It’s viewable in three languages: Japanese, English and Chinese.

To watch the brand movie, please visit:Website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nittsuLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Overview of brand movie- Title: Finding the Way- Release date: Friday, September 1, 2023- Formats: Full length (4 min. 30 sec.), short length (1 min.)- Supported languages: Japanese, English, Chinese

Group Corporate Message: “We Find the Way”https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202308298588-O1-y0czMi82.pdf

Some scenes from film: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202308298588-O2-iDj33ht9.pdf

To download photos, visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202308298588?p=images

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-releases-new-film-spotlighting-its-essential-role-in-global-logistics-301915476.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

LC Financial Holdings Completes Acquisition of BCM Global, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leading Technology-Driven Credit Specialist

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LC Financial Holdings (LCFH) proudly announces the successf…

Changes of Port Bulk Commodity Trade in the Form of Indices Stabilize Global Industrial and Supply Chains

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2023 Qingdao Yellow River Basin Land-Sea Lin…

LEVI’S® al Lido di Venezia con il Dopocinema

(Milano, 31 agosto 2023) – Milano, 31 agosto 2023 – LEVI’S®, da sempre al centro della cultura, i…

Il Rolex Daytona: un simbolo di felicità e condivisione nel mercato dell’alta orologeria, secondo Paolo Cattin

(Milano 31 agosto 2023) – Paolo Cattin, rinomato esperto mondiale di orologi Rolex Daytona, anali…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl