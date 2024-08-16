Nippon Express Selected by Tokyo Metropolitan Government as Cargo Agent to Promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel

16 Agosto 2024

– TOKYO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Nippon Express”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., was selected on Monday, August 5, as a designated cargo agent for the “Project to Promote SAF Use in Air Cargo Transport for Corporate Compliance with Scope 3 Requirements (*1)” (*2), a Tokyo Metropolitan Government-subsidized project.

The “Project to Promote SAF Use in Air Cargo Transport for Corporate Compliance with Scope 3 Requirements” seeks to reduce CO2 emissions across companies’ entire supply chains. The subsidies it grants cover the additional cost of using SAF for air cargo transport through designated cargo agents until the end of March 2025.

The NX Group has positioned expanded SAF use as one of its initiatives to “develop and strengthen sustainable solutions,” a material issue for the Group, and it has been providing customers with the “NX-GREEN SAF Program” as well as participating in the “SAF Flight Initiative” offered by ANA. In recognition of such efforts to encourage wider use of SAF, Nippon Express has been selected as a designated cargo agent for this project.

In tackling climate change, the NX Group aims to reduce in-house emissions Group-wide (Scope 1, 2) by 50% from 2013 levels by 2030, and in May 2023 submitted a letter of commitment to obtain certification under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The long-term target is to contribute to a carbon-neutral society by 2050 (Scope 1, 2, 3). Going forward, the Group will continue sharing its stances on environmental protection with its stakeholders and pursue efforts focused on material issues to achieve the NX Group Sustainability Vision.

(*1) The GHG Protocol, an international standard jointly developed by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), classifies the company’s CO2 emissions into three categories:

Scope 1: Direct CO2 emissions from the company’s business activities

Scope 2: Indirect CO2 emissions from purchased electricity, steam, heat and cooling

Scope 3: Indirect CO2 emissions from the company’s business activities along the value chain (transport of products, employee commuting, business trips, etc.)

(*2) Tokyo Metropolitan Government “Cool Net Tokyo” website: https://www.tokyo-co2down.jp/subsidy/scope3

