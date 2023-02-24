Nomios Group expands in Southern Europe with the leading Italian Cybersecurity expert Aditinet

Febbraio 24, 2023

ZOETERWOUDE, Netherlands, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nomios Group, a leading European provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Aditinet, a prominent cybersecurity company in the Italian market. The acquisition strengthens Nomios’ European position as one of the leading cybersecurity service companies.

“This acquisition marks an important step in Nomios’ continued growth and success, and we see many benefits in terms of a shared vendor portfolio, customer relationship, and service offerings. Not only does the acquisition of Aditinet provide the Nomios Group with a significant expertise and strong customer base in Italy, but it also allows us to add new services such as ethical hacking to our portfolio” explained Sébastien Kher, CEO of Nomios Group.

With the addition of Aditinet, the Nomios Group annual revenue grows to EUR 400M, and its consolidated headcount grows to over 600 FTEs throughout its seven European markets. The current CEO and Founder (Paolo Marsella) and CFO (Alberto Mez) will remain minority shareholders and will continue to manage the company and will lead the integration within the Nomios Group.

“Becoming part of Nomios is the ideal next step in realising Aditinet’s vision of making IT and the cloud the most secure environment for our customers and in further consolidating our relationships with critical vendors” said Paolo Marsella, CEO of Aditinet. “Nomios will provide European scale and expertise to further accelerate our growth in the Italian market. We look forward to immediately take advantage of Nomios’ famous SOC capabilities to help monitor our customer’s security perimeters and rely on their many references in SASE. We see a lot of talks about these technologies in the market, and our new Nomios colleagues have already proven that they can deliver in both respects”.

About Nomios Group

Nomios is a leading European provider of cybersecurity and secure networking solutions and services and has a broad customer base in highly diversified sectors. In 19 years, Nomios has grown into an organisation with more than 20 offices in seven European countries and has continuously expanded its own professional services, managed services, support and SOC offering. Nomios has the most experienced, loyal and highly certified pool of engineers in its industry, as recognised by many third-party studies, and has strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, including Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Fortinet, F5, and others. In January 2019, funds advised by IK Partners, a leading Pan-European private equity firm, acquired a majority stake in Nomios Group.

About Aditinet

Founded in 2004, Aditinet is an Italian system integration and professional services company specialising in cybersecurity. With an annual revenue of EUR 40 million, Aditinet is among the most recognised players in the Italian cybersecurity industry with best-in- class certifications with Palo Alto Networks (Diamond) and F5 (Platinum) among other highly ranked vendor partnerships. Aditinet has two main offices in Italy, namely in Rome and Milan. Aditinet serves over 150 customers, which include several Italian national banks, utility providers, universities, manufacturing companies and ministries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomios-group-expands-in-southern-europe-with-the-leading-italian-cybersecurity-expert-aditinet-301755439.html