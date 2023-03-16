Nortegas Spain Taps DXC Technology to Deliver SAP Modernization

Marzo 16, 2023

MADRID, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology has announced that Spanish gas distribution company Nortegas has awarded it a contract to modernize its business applications and transform its IT systems.

As part of a transformation aimed at streamlining processes and reducing costs, DXC will assess Nortegas’s SAP system landscape, identify opportunities for innovation, and deliver improvements to customer experience.

With more than 8,100 kilometers of natural gas and LPG distribution networks, Nortegas serves more than one million customers in the Basque Country, Asturias, and Cantabria regions of Spain.

As part of the contract, DXC will use AI to increase robotic process automation, helping Nortegas to more rapidly detect and resolve IT issues and incidents across the business.

Nortegas will benefit from DXC’s 35+ years of SAP experience with 15,000+ SAP professionals worldwide offering deep industry expertise and agile project management methodologies.

“The contract with Nortegas is based on a 360-degree service model that will allow us to demonstrate our expertise in the management and development of SAP systems especially in the manufacturing industry”, said Manuel Acosta, head of SAP at DXC Technology Iberia. “Helping implement the latest project management methodologies, we will optimize and automate Nortegas’s IT systems, improving customer experience while reducing costs.”

