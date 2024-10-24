North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: China Eastern Releases C919 Large-scale Commercial Operation System Development

24 Ottobre 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024, co-hosted by China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited and Shanghai Airport Authority, was held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai on October 22.

Under the theme “Digital Flight, Intelligent Sky — Creating a New Future of Aviation”, the forum brought together over 250 global aviation professionals, including representatives from international aviation organizations, executives of renowned airlines, Chinese government officials, and industry experts. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on crucial topics such as “New Quality Productive Forces of Civil Aviation” and “Digital Transformation,” exploring strategies to drive innovation through digital advancement.

In line with its theme, the forum showcased cutting-edge technology throughout the event. Highlights included the AI-powered real-time translation displayed on large screens, AIGC-enhanced video presentations. A digital recreation of Marco Polo traveling on the newly launched flight MU786 from Venice to Shanghai, demonstrating the efficiency of air transport links and multimodal transportation options. An aviation-themed cultural product jointly launched by China Eastern and Shanghai Airport Authority, enabling attendees to engage with custom AR-enabled designs via WeChat or smartphone cameras. This showcases the seamless integration of digital technology with traditional Chinese culture.

A significant highlight of the forum was the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Developing Shanghai as a Multi-functional Gateway and Comprehensive International Aviation Hub, aiming to significantly enhance the convenience of passenger and cargo flows at the Shanghai aviation hub. As the launch customer of the domestically manufactured C919 aircraft, China Eastern presented its pioneering C919 Large-scale Commercial Operation System Development, establishing industry-first operational standards, procedures, and guidelines.

China Eastern Airlines recently launched “Eastern E-Pass.” Passengers can pay and obtain electronic boarding passes through its app or mini-programs on mobile. This service enables a completely paperless travel experience, offering self-service options like online customs declarations and allowing passengers to fill out entry cards during the flight.

Notably, foreign travelers eligible for the 24-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit policies can significantly reduce entry processing times by completing online transit information declarations, making “China travel” even more convenient. Furthermore, China Eastern is actively enhancing its “Air + Cruise” services, exploring multimodal transport options that integrate aviation, helicopters, urban rail, and ferries, to seize new opportunities for hub development in the Yangtze River Delta and the global transportation network.

Source: China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited