Norwegian Komplett Bank onboards Agillic in only 2.5 weeks with Agillic gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon

Gennaio 24, 2023

Press release, Copenhagen, 25 January 2023

Norwegian Komplett Bank onboards Agillic in only 2.5 weeks with Agillic gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon

2.5 weeks! That is how quick Agillic gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon onboarded Komplett Bank to Agillic’s omnichannel marketing automation platform and had the first campaign live.

Komplett Bank is a leading digital bank with 300,000+ private customers in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. In a strategic move to increase the effect of customer communication and improve their customer experience, Komplett Bank signed Bas Kommunikasjon as their new CRM partner and tasked them to ensure the necessary technical capabilities to deliver highly personalised communication at scale.

A longstanding Agillic gold partner, Bas was quick to match to the best of breed and, especially, integration capabilities of the Agillic omnichannel marketing automation platform with the needs of Komplett Bank. The integration was done in record time with the first campaign live in only 2.5 weeks.

Says Bas Kommunikasjon Managing Director Arild Horsberg:”Komplett Bank wanted a service provider that could both deliver campaign activities to existing customers and look at opportunities for a new technical platform. The new agency should simply function as their CRM department. Komplett Bank has a complex set-up of various tools. And Agillic was an obvious choice that will enable us to deliver our ambition. We are already well underway in preparing a customer journey for the customers of Komplett Bank, and the campaign and activity wheel for 2023 is ready. We are very much looking forward to the further cooperation with Komplett Bank.”

Says Agillic’s Chief Solution Officer Bo Sannung:

“We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with Bas Kommunikasjon and help Komplett Bank take their customer experience to the next level. Sending the first campaign after just 2.5 weeks is a strong testament to how Agillic’s best of breed capabilities can enable personalised customer experiences with the right partner. We are very much looking forward to the journey with Komplett Bank and Bas.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

