Nostalgic Pixel Art Attracts Worldwide Attention, New Adventure Title “Tokyo Stories” to Be Exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show

Gennaio 16, 2023

TOKYO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) announces that “Tokyo Stories,” scheduled for release on PC and consoles, will be exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show, to be held from February 2 to 5, 2023.

Tokyo Stories original postcards will be distributed exclusively to visitors.

About Tokyo Stories

This is a 3D adventure game featuring “a visual expression that combines pixel art and 3D” with the slogan “The story of a girl continues on in the city where she went missing.”

The main character wanders around in a disappearing Tokyo to search for her best friend who has somehow disappeared.

The game is created by the award-winning creators of “rain/Lost in the rain (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)”. The music is produced by the up-and-coming composer “newly” and expresses an unprecedented view of the world.

1st Promotional Video

YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/eu3zvDbQ5L4

The Story

A series of overlapping stories set in the “empty Tokyo”.Why has the best friend disappeared from the protagonist’s life?What is this city trying to tell us?

The story they weave slowly begins to bare its fangs at them,and soon everything takes an unexpected turn…

Official Websitehttps://tokyo-stories.info/

Official Social Media

Twitterhttps://twitter.com/tky_stories

Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/tky_stories/

YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@tokyostoriesgameindev.3481

Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085223052659

About our booth at the 2023 Taipei Game Show

We will be exhibiting the first playable demo outside of Japan at the Taipei Game Show and giving away original Tokyo Stories postcards exclusively to visitors.

Exhibition Information

Creators

Producer/DirectorYuki Ikeda

Art DirectorSeiichi Terashima

Sound Composersnewly (Broth Works)

Product Overview

Title:                                  Tokyo Stories -working titleRelease Date:                   2023 (Details undecided)Price:                                 UndecidedLanguage:                         UndecidedPlatform:                           PC/Console (Details undecided)Genre:                               AdventureRating:                              To be RatedPublishing/Development:  Drecom Co., Ltd.

Copyright Notice: ©️ Drecom Co., Ltd.

PressKit: https://drecom.co.jp/news/TokyoStories_TaipeiGameShow_presskit_images0116.zip

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982485/Tokyo_Stories.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nostalgic-pixel-art-attracts-worldwide-attention-new-adventure-title-tokyo-stories-to-be-exhibited-at-the-2023-taipei-game-show-301721054.html

