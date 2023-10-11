Novavax Advances Science Supporting Protein-based Vaccine Technology at IDWeek 2023 and World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023

Ottobre 11, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present study findings during two posters sessions at IDWeek 2023, October 11-15, and three oral presentations at World Vaccine Congress (WVC) Europe 2023, October 16-19. Highlights include clinical data on Novavax’s BA.1, BA.5 and bivalent variant vaccines, an evaluation of its prototype COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years, real-world evidence on adverse events post-COVID vaccination and an update on its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate.

“We are excited to share the latest clinical data and real-world evidence advancing the science behind our protein-based vaccine technology,” said Filip Dubovsky, MD, President of Research and Development, Novavax. “These data will support the expansion of our label and describe characteristics that may help drive vaccine choice.”

At IDWeek, Novavax will present data on key COVID-19 vaccine attributes that drive people’s vaccine choices, and clinical data from two studies comparing its Omicron BA.1 and BA.5 variant vaccines to its prototype COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to induce superior neutralizing antibody responses to BA.1 and BA.5 viruses in individuals previously vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

At WVC EU, Novavax will showcase data from its Vaccine Impact on Productivity real-world study investigating the burden and impact of vaccine reactogenicity (solicited adverse local/systemic side effects), its Phase 2b/3 Hummingbird™ global clinical trial evaluating its prototype vaccine in children aged six through 11 years as well as its CIC vaccine candidate.

