NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS 2023 GLOBAL THREAT INTELLIGENCE REPORT REVEALS ALARMING BLURRED LINE BETWEEN CYBERTHREATS AND REAL-WORLD IMPACT

– Report contains global attack data collected and analyzed from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

TOKYO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From the disruption of fuel distribution to the interruption of emergency healthcare services, cyberattacks are no longer confined to cyberspace.

The recently released 2023 Global Threat Intelligence Report by NTT Security Holdings highlights the growing convergence of cyberthreats and their physical implications. This timely report sheds light on the most prevalent attacks of the past year and provides crucial recommendations to safeguard businesses from evolving threats. “In 2022, NTT Security Holdings observed continued attacks against organizations in the critical infrastructure and supply chain sectors. Impact on day to day life from nation-state and organized cybercriminals behind these threats increased significantly,” said Gregory Garten CTO, NTT Security Holdings. “The continued success of phishing and exploitation of older vulnerabilities highlight the skills shortage in cybersecurity and lack of proper attack surface management, underscoring the need for a mature and cohesive cyber defense solution.”

Key Insights from the 2023 Report

Despite significant efforts to disrupt and dismantle attacks, cyberthreats continue to evolve at a rapid pace. “Organizations around the globe must ensure that their cybersecurity measures keep pace to protect their digital assets and infrastructure,” added Garten. “Our hope is that business and technical leaders leverage this report’s insights to plan and execute their security strategies.”

