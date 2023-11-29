Nuvei launches card issuing.

Novembre 29, 2023

New offering enables a wide range of new use cases and cross sell opportunities.

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has launched its card issuing solution in 30 markets globally. Nuvei clients can now offer their customers, employees, or contractors physical and virtual white-labelled cards.

The company’s global acquiring footprint, combined with the newly launched issuing capability, creates a differentiated value proposition for both Nuvei and its clients. The combination of issuing and acquiring capabilities offers revenue accelerating benefits to customers through same day funding, on-us processing, interchange optimization, and instant transaction reporting.

The new offering is currently available in 30 markets across the European Economic Area, with a roll-out to the UK, US and Latin America planned for 2024.

The new service will offer businesses a variety of use cases, including:

There are multiple benefits Nuvei issued cards can bring to businesses, their employees, and their customers. These include:

Nuvei Chair and CEO, Philip Fayer commented on the announcement: “We’re thrilled to launch card issuing as an additional module to our full stack technology platform. This solution has practical applications for our clients, benefiting their customers by improving their own working capital and simplifying their back-office processing. The launch of our card issuing solution is another example of our dedication to finding new ways to accelerate the business of our clients across the different verticals we operate in, all while growing our own total addressable market.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

