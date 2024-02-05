NX Global Ocean Network Launches New NVOCC Services in Singapore, Globally Unifying NX Group’s International Ocean Freight Services

Febbraio 5, 2024

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as “NXGO”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started NVOCC (*) services in Singapore on Monday, January 1, 2024.

*NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier):A carrier that does not have its own means of transport such as ships or aircraft, but that takes on the responsibility of utilizing such means to transport cargo for unspecified shippers

NXGO began operations in Singapore in May 2022 to further strengthen the Nippon Express (hereinafter “NX”) Group’s international ocean freight forwarding business, and it has now launched new NVOCC services to achieve competitive prices through centralized purchasing that takes advantage of economies of scale of the entire NX Group’s international ocean freight. The NX Group will develop its services globally under the unified brand name of “NX.”

The NX Group will continue expanding its international ocean freight business centered on NXGO and providing high-quality services to its customers.

Profile of NXGO- Company name: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (abbreviation: NXGO)- Location: 5C Toh Guan Road East, Singapore 608828- URL: https://www.nipponexpress.com/nxgo/

