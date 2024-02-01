app-menu Social mobile

NX Netherlands Receives IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Its Warehouse Near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Febbraio 1, 2024

TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. (hereinafter “NX Netherlands”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired CEIV Pharma certification (*), a quality certification for pharmaceutical transport established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), for its warehouse facility in Schiphol Trade Park near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands, effective December 7, 2023.

The Netherlands is home to a cluster of some of the most advanced biotechnology companies in Europe, and many pharmaceutical manufacturers have concentrated their distribution centers in the Netherlands due to its geographical and tax advantages.

The Nippon Express (hereinafter “NX”) Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet the ever more sophisticated and diverse needs of the pharmaceutical logistics industry. NX Netherlands had already received Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification in September 2021, evidencing its compliance with internationally recognized standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, and, with the acquisition of CEIV Pharma certification, will now be able to provide safer and higher-quality pharmaceutical transportation services in the Netherlands, an important hub for the pharmaceutical industry.

The NX Group is committed to contributing to the health of people around the world by supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical industry from a logistics perspective through the establishment of a reliable and safe global pharmaceutical logistics platform.

(*) CEIV Pharma (The Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics): a quality certification program established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to cover the air transport of pharmaceutical products that sets out high standards encompassing the differing Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines of countries around the world for the storage and transport of pharmaceuticals

