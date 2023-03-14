app-menu Social mobile

Nykredit Mægler has chosen Agillic to personalise its communication and run more effective campaigns

Press release, Copenhagen, 14  March 2023

 

Nykredit Mægler is Denmark’s largest association of real estate agencies with approximately 330 real estate businesses spread across the country, divided between Nybolig, Estate and &Living. 

Through Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform, Nykredit Mægler will be able to better personalise its communication and target specific customer segments, allowing for more effective campaigns and higher conversion rates.

Automating marketing communication processes is set to result in increased efficiency and a higher level of customer service. By providing personalised and relevant information, Nykredit Mægler seeks to help its customers find their dream homes faster, with the goal of increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“The ability to target specific customer segments and personalise our communication is of great importance to us. We’re looking very much forward to collaborating with Agillic and feel confident that it will help us reach potential customers more effectively. We’re convinced that this partnership will allow us to provide our existing customers with more relevant and tailored information about properties and services.” — Morten Würgler | Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Nykredit Mægler 

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:”The current macroeconomic environment is not making it easy to purchase property. That’s why personalised communication and tailored advice, utilising first-party data, is even more important to deliver impactful customer experiences. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Nykredit Mægler, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals of providing highly personalised customer experiences and driving business growth.”

 

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

 

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

 

 

