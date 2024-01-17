Octapharma to present clinical and scientific data that advances our understanding and treatment of bleeding disorders at the 17th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), which takes place in Frankfurt, Germany, from February 6 – 9, 2024

Gennaio 17, 2024

Showcasing wilate® at EAHAD 2024

WIL-31 is the largest prospective prophylaxis study in VWD with an on-demand run-in study as an intra-individual patient comparator. The study shows that wilate® prophylaxis is highly effective at reducing bleeding rates in children and adults with all types of VWD and across examined bleeding sites. The results provide compelling evidence for the use of regular prophylaxis in people with VWD.

“The new data from the WIL-31 study provide strong evidence for the use of wilate® prophylaxis in people with all types of VWD. The findings have led to the approval of wilate® as prophylaxis in the US, thereby expanding the therapeutic options for these patients” – Larisa Belyanskaya, Senior Vice President and Head of IBU Haematology.

A deep-dive into the findings from the WIL-31 study will be showcased during Octapharma’s Satellite Symposium ‘Shifting prophylaxis paradigms in VWD: The WIL-31 study in focus’:

The Satellite Symposium will take place onWednesday, February 7, 17:30–18:45 (CET), in Panorama Room 2.

The importance of preventing frequent nosebleeds in people with VWD, and the efficacy of wilate® prophylaxis in this setting, will be presented by Ana Boban in the oral SLAM presentation ‘Regular prophylaxis with a plasma-derived von Willebrand factor/factor VIII concentrate is effective for reducing nosebleeds in children and adults with von Willebrand disease’ (OR04) on Friday, February 9, 08:30–10:00 CET, Session 6 SLAM.

Two poster presentations provide additional insights into the findings of the WIL-31 study:

Showcasing Nuwiq® at EAHAD 2024

Beyond its role in the coagulation cascade, emerging evidence indicates that FVIII influences platelet and endothelial cell function. Replacement therapy with recombinant FVIII (rFVIII) concentrates has become a mainstay of treatment for people with haemophilia A; however, it is unknown if there is a difference in how modifications of rFVIII concentrates impact platelet and endothelial cell functionality. Binding of Nuwiq® to activated platelets in vitro was found to be greater compared with other rFVIII concentrates, while in separate research Nuwiq® showed stronger effects on endothelial cell function compared with other rFVIII concentrates:

In rare diseases such as haemophilia A, it is not possible to directly compare treatments in a clinical study. In such instances, indirect treatment comparisons can be used to compare the effects of different treatments. One such well-established indirect comparison method is matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC). MAICs were used to compare the efficacy of personalised, pharmacokinetic-guided prophylaxis with Nuwiq® versus other treatments:

“Octapharma’s continuing commitment to improving the lives of patients is at the core of our values. Supporting clinical and scientific research projects is integral to how we achieve this commitment, and we are excited to present the results of such research at EAHAD 2024” – Olaf Walter, Board Member and Head of International Business Units at Octapharma.

About Octapharma

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines.

Octapharma employs more than 11,000 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 118 countries with products across three therapeutic areas: Immunotherapy, Haematology and Critical Care.

Octapharma has seven R&D sites and five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden, and operates more than 190 plasma donation centres across Europe and the US. Octapharma has 40 years of experience in patient care.

About Nuwiq®

Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) is a 4th generation recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) protein, produced in a human cell line without chemical modification or fusion with any other protein1. It is cultured without additives of human or animal origin, is devoid of antigenic non-human protein epitopes and has a high affinity for von Willebrand factor1. Nuwiq® treatment has been assessed in nine1-3 completed clinical trials which included 201 previously treated patients (190 individuals)1 and 108 previously untreated patients2 with severe haemophilia A. Nuwiq® is available in 250 IU, 500 IU, 1,000 IU, 1,500 IU, 2,000 IU, 2,500 IU, 3,000 IU and 4,000 IU presentations4. Nuwiq® is approved for use in the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital FVIII deficiency) across all age groups4.

About wilate®

wilate® is a high-purity human von Willebrand factor/factor VIII (VWF/FVIII) concentrate, that undergoes two virus inactivation steps during its production5. No albumin is added as a stabiliser5. The purification processes result in a 1:1 ratio of VWF to FVIII that is similar to normal plasma5. wilate® contains a VWF triplet structure and content of large high molecular weight multimers similar to normal human plasma5. wilate® is available in 500 IU and 1,000 IU presentations.6 wilate® is indicated for the prevention and treatment of haemorrhage or surgical bleeding in von Willebrand disease (VWD), when desmopressin (DDAVP) alone is ineffective or contra-indicated, and for the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency)6. The indication for prophylaxis in the US is detailed in the updated prescribing information available here: wilate Full Prescribing Information (wilateusa.com)

