app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Official Designated Display Supplier: Unilumin Group Lights up the 31st Summer Universiade

Agosto 4, 2023

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 31st Summer Universiade, an international multi-sports event, is held from July 28 to Aug 8, which is expected to draw over 10,000 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries competing over 12 days.

As the official designated display supplier, Unilumin Group has always actively participated in the preparation and publicity activities of the Universiade, and provided a total of 2500 square meters of LED display, lighting products and integrated solutions for 13 event venues and supporting venues such as public security and broadcasting.

The main stadium is the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park Complex Stadium, which has 18,000 seats inside. It’s reported that in order to provide a better competitive and spectator atmosphere, Unilumin provided the venue with a total of more than 900 square meters of Kinetic Halo screens, Centerhung screen as well as integrated Metasight solutions.The audiences can get the real-time information such as the result and highlight scene through high-definition LED displays.

In addition, Unilumin also provided professional LED displays, lighting products and integrated solutions for Chengdu University natatorium, gymnasium, Qingshan Sports Ground, artistic gymnastics training hall and other venues to ensure the audience’s viewing experience.

Outside the venue, Unilumin provided 420 square meters of HD LED screen and live broadcast systems for Chengdu Panda Base and Tianfu International Airport, which can realize wonderful replay and real-time broadcast of the event, enjoying the charm of sports.

Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True. In the surrounding supporting venues such as Tianfu New District National Congress Branch, Unilumin provided a total of 983 square meters displays, which can monitor the event daily and guarantee the success of the 31st Summer Universiade.

As the leading enterprise in the LED industry, Unilumin has a complete LED display, LED lighting product line in the field of sports. Combined with the game video live system, timing scoring system, video slow motion replay and other technical means, Unilumin’s integrated solutions can be applied in football, baseball, cricket and other events. 

From the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and now the 31st Summer Universiade, Unilumin continuously focuses on the LED technology, providing professional service for the world’s top events and bringing a more wonderful visual experience for global audiences.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169565/Chengdu_Tianfu_International_Airport.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169566/The_Phoenix_Mountain_Sports_Park_Complex_Stadium.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169567/Shooting_archery_sports_school.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/official-designated-display-supplier-unilumin-group-lights-up-the-31st-summer-universiade-301893443.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Strengthening Innovation and High-Quality Development, XCMG Machinery Ranks Highest Among All Chinese Construction Machinery Companies on the 2023 Fortune China 500

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) ranks 212th in th…

How can east China’s Taizhou City fulfill the bucket list for dream China travel

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — When planning a trip to China, people must have a lo…

ACCORD and HIPRA Enter into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Commercialise HIPRA’s COVID-19 vaccine (BIMERVAX®) in the United Kingdom

BIMERVAX®: A booster dose of bivalent recombinant protein vaccine provides immunisation in people…

HEIDELBERG on course after start of financial year 2023/2024

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl