TOKYO, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshiki Kawai) is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year official partnership agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team in the National League West Division, starting in March 2025.

As part of this agreement, TEL’s logo will be displayed in various locations inside the Dodger Stadium, including behind home plate, on the pitcher’s mound, and on the outfield wall sign.

Additionally, TEL will be a presenting partner for the “Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Bobblehead” event, scheduled to be held on August 27, 2025.

Founded in 1963, TEL has grown into a global leader in semiconductor production equipment with 87 sites in 19 countries and regions. In the U.S., TEL has three development centers and 18 offices in 11 states. Aiming to build a strong and resilient society where healthy economic activity is never interrupted, the company is helping to balance the digitalization of society with the preservation of the global environment through innovations in semiconductor technology.

Sharing the same lofty ambitions as the Los Angeles Dodgers, TEL continues to evolve and challenge itself to become the world’s No. 1.

Founded in 1890, the Los Angeles Dodgers is an MLB franchise with 8 World Series championships and 25 National League titles. As the 2024 MLB World Champions, the Dodgers have significantly contributed to the development of baseball culture. Dodger Stadium is a cultural hub that provides an exceptional fan experience while fostering strong partnerships within the community. Holding the record for the highest total attendance in MLB history, the Dodgers have continuously broken barriers and remain one of the most beloved sports franchises globally.

“Tokyo Electron is an outstanding partner to welcome into our Dodger family,” said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers. “We have the highest expectations that our association with TEL will deliver rewarding mutual benefits in the years to come.”

It is a great honor for us to enter into a partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a renowned baseball team with strong ties to Japan and a number of star players from Japan. It is our sincere hope that this dream sponsorship will be fruitful for everyone involved, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, TEL, and Dodgers fans around the world.

As a leading global company of innovative semiconductor production equipment, Tokyo Electron (TEL) engages in development, manufacturing, and sales in a wide range of product fields. All of TEL’s semiconductor production equipment product lines maintain high market shares in their respective global segments. TEL provides outstanding products and services to customers through a global network in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

