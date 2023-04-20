app-menu Social mobile

OMODA’s Latest Product Actions: New Vehicles Will be Delivered to Spain Soon

Aprile 20, 2023

MADRID, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After OMODA brand officially announced launched in ShangHai Auto Show, now deliver the first batch models to Europe this month. With the acceleration of market globalization, OMODA is expected to be launched in Spain in the third quarter of this year.

From market research to the birth of the brand, from developing its first product to the delivery to global users, these remarkable achievements have demonstrated the maturity of OMODA in the one year since its launch. Through its hard-core quality and futuristic brand concept, combined with the beauty of motion, immersive driving experience, intelligent technology, and surging power, OMODA embraces a new generation of global users with the ingenious quality of global five-star safety.

Not only in South America, OMODA is also launched in Mexico and aims at North America. Meanwhile, it also entered the Israeli market to become a leading emerging brand in developed countries. Currently, OMODA is actively preparing its launch in Australia, New Zealand and Turkey, whose markets with strict access standards will provide a springboard for OMODA’s launch in the EU.

With the accelerated expansion of the global market, a new round of global  brand action for OMODA is under preparation, not only for one model, but for a life philosophy and attitude, bearing the personality expression of young users, and freely crossing different identities in the parallel universe.

OMODA will also build a user ecosystem based on young users’ personalities of being loyal to themselves with assertiveness and attitudes, their trendy and independent lifestyles, and their passion for travel and adventure, online interaction, and social gathering. In this ecosystem, OMODA will commit to user co-creation and service, focus on user operations through multi-dimensional interactions such as O-Trip, O-LAB, O-Club, and O-Sport, and communicate and cultivate OMODA’s brand culture.

In the past year, OMODA has won recognition and praise from a new generation worldwide, which has facilitated it to overcome difficulties in the international market. In terms of product, OMODA will fully cater to the market development trend and launch diversified products such as ICE and EV, thus bringing new intelligent travel experiences to European users. With the new vehicles arriving in Spain, OMODA’s launch in Europe in the third quarter of this year is strongly guaranteed.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057833/image_5011064_21430898.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omodas-latest-product-actions-new-vehicles-will-be-delivered-to-spain-soon-301801692.html

