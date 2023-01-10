app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Ondo Launches Tokenized US Treasuries and Bonds, Targeting $100 Billion Stablecoin Market

Gennaio 10, 2023

– GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ondo Finance (https://ondo.finance) today announced the launch of a tokenized fund allowing stablecoin holders globally to invest in bonds and US Treasuries. The fund seeks to close the widening gap between on-chain and off-chain yields, a potentially attractive opportunity for investors holding more than $100 billion in stablecoins, which they currently receive no yield on. 

Today, crypto investors have a relatively unattractive set of yield opportunities available to them. The most proven protocols like Compound and Aave yield about 1-2% per year. While newer uncollateralized lending protocols offer yields in the 7-10% APR range, these loans have been experiencing higher-than-expected default rates and are proving to be less transparent and more risky than many traditional bonds with comparable yields. Meanwhile, an inverted yield curve and the potential for the federal funds rate to exceed 5% make short-term Treasuries a particularly compelling asset.

“The crypto market is in desperate need of low-friction access to traditional capital markets. Large stablecoin holders, including start-ups and DAOs, are faced with a choice between having their purchasing power eroded away by inflation or taking too much risk with the current set of on-chain yield offerings,” says Nathan Allman, founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. “We’re delighted to bring to market high-quality, institutional-grade offerings like our tokenized US Treasuries.”

The fund will process daily subscriptions and redemptions in stablecoins as well as traditional fiat, and investors will receive tokens on the Ethereum blockchain representing their ownership. These tokens will be transferable between whitelisted investor addresses, as well as any smart contract that passes a compliance review. Ondo envisions investors using smart contracts to engage in on-chain trading and lending with the fund tokens alongside traditional cryptoassets.

The fund will have three tokenized classes, each investing in a single ETF from either Blackrock or PIMCO. Ondo will manage the fund, with Clear Street serving as the prime broker and qualified custodian of the securities, Coinbase as the qualified custodian of the stablecoins, NAV Consulting as the fund admin, and Richey May as the fund auditor.

About Ondo FinanceOndo’s mission is to provide institutional-grade, blockchain-enabled investment products and services. Ondo has a technology arm that develops decentralized finance technology as well as an asset management arm that creates and manages tokenized funds.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ondo-launches-tokenized-us-treasuries-and-bonds-targeting-100-billion-stablecoin-market-301718091.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

42Gears MDM Expands Zebra Technologies’ Printer and RFID Device Management

– FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 42Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Sof…

Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy form Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Technology Alliance

– COPENHAGEN, Denmark and HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Topsoe A/S (“Topsoe”) and Fidel…

SOFAR Reveals New Brand Identity and Website Reflecting Its Focus on a Net-zero Future

– FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV and…

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS – IL NUOVISSIMO PROGRAMMA DI 50 BEST PER CELEBRARE IL SETTORE ALBERGHIERO – IN ARRIVO NEL 2023

– 50 Best, l’organizzazione responsabile di The World’s 50 Best Restaurants e The World’s 50 Bes…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl