One Watch, Endless Looks: HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, the Wearable with Customizable Watch Faces for Every Moment

25 Settembre 2024

MADRID, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei unveiled the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series at the HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch in Barcelona on 19 September. It embodies the spirit of the Gran Turismo’s high performance and stylish build, striking the perfect balance between fashion-forward design and innovative technology.

Available in Pro and Standard edition, the latest HUAWEI TruSense System delivers accurate, fast and comprehensive health and fitness tracking. With impressive battery life, it provides Pro-Level sports tracking. Golfers can access over 15,000 global 3D golf course maps while divers enjoy a certified 40-meter depth Free Diving mode.

Personalise Your Time with Innovative Watch Faces for Every Lifestyle[1]

HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 introduces 11 new watch faces while the Pro offers 13, with customizable widgets to accommodate various lifestyles, across 3 different concepts, classic wristwatch, creative interactivity and top features. For a visually aesthetic watch face, Blooming Brilliant showcases an animated flower that blooms with the user’s daily activity.

The timeless Land of Luxury is appropriate for formal occasions featuring a circular calendar on a traditional analogue setting while Time Code showcases time and date on a clean layout. The exquisite Dream Star combines fitness metrics with a celestial theme, fitting for casual and semi-formal occasions. Perfect for seasoned travellers, World Symphony II features city names and their corresponding time zones displayed around the watch circumference.

The HUAWEI Watch Face Marketplace offers over 50,000 downloadable watch faces[2] via HUAWEI Health App, including user favourites such as the Cloud White Eagle, Pansy Glows, Gentleman Machinery, and Silver Blue Wheel watch faces. The popular luxurious gold Cloud White Eagle features 3D eagle wings as hour and minute hands while highlighting weather and wellness metrics. Favoured for its customizable animated luminous flowers, Pansy Glows showcases activity tracking and calendar. Ideal for high achievers, Gentleman Machinery tracks workouts and notifications while offering essential shortcuts. The fresh Silver Blue Wheel displays weather, calendar, and heart rate.

Experience a Seamless User Experience Interface with HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series

HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series boasts an enhanced user interface with seamless screen transitions and thematic colour-coded backgrounds. Customise your watch faces with practical widgets like Calendar and Weather[3]. Larger fonts and vibrant visuals simplify checking unread notifications and activity rings.

With HUAWEI AppGallery, download diverse applications, enhancing daily life. Compatible across iOS, Android and EMUI smartphones, countless users can experience HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series’s advanced health technology and unique features.

With customizable downloadable watch faces and user-friendly interface, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series complements any lifestyle.

Available at your nearest stores, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series starts at (€249) for the standard and (€ 379) for the Pro. For further information, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/wearables/watch-gt5/.

About AppGallery

As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, finance, entertainment, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and 6 million registered developers.

You can visit AppGallery at: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured.

1. Watch face availability depends on the watch model.2. More watch faces, including paid watch faces, are available for download from the Watch Face Store. Please refer to the listings in the Watch Face Store.3. Widget customisation is only available for selected watch faces. Please refer to HUAWEI Health App for more details.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-watch-endless-looks-huawei-watch-gt-5-series-the-wearable-with-customizable-watch-faces-for-every-moment-302258431.html