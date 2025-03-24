OneLayer and Ericsson Unveil Advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access Solution for Private Cellular Networks

24 Marzo 2025

DALLAS and BOSTON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G network OT device management and security solutions, has collaborated with Ericsson to introduce an advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access (ZT-ZTNA) solution. The solution offers device onboarding automation at scale and robust zero-trust security for enterprises, such as utilities, aiming to support the rapid growth of devices on their private networks, modernize infrastructure, and maximize return on investment for their private cellular networks.

In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, private wireless networks are vital in driving innovation and growth across industries. Ericsson, a global leader in telecommunications, simplifies the deployment of mission-critical private wireless networks. The ZT-ZTNA solution answers the industry’s call for scalable adoption of private cellular networks. This capability, originally available in Mobile Network Operator (MNO) networks and now extended by OneLayer to private networks, ensures seamless device and SIM onboarding without manual efforts. It ensures that only authorized devices connect to the network once a SIM is introduced into a device, streamlining the process of SIM provisioning, activation, and fingerprinting of the device, ensuring effective device onboarding.

“Our collaboration with Ericsson is pivotal for advancing device visibility, management, and security in modern private networks. By incorporating ZT-ZTNA, we empower enterprises to seamlessly manage device access and secure against evolving threats,” said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. “This solution enables businesses, such as utilities, to deliver better service to millions of customers and achieve sustainability goals for customers and stakeholders, without compromising on key objectives and defense strategies.”

The integration bridges traditional enterprise network management and security systems with modern cellular networks, offering tangible business benefits such as increased growth, improved adoption rates, and enhanced network value. By automating device and SIM onboarding processes at scale, ZT-ZTNA facilitates task delegation among various teams, reducing bottlenecks, enabling rapid device onboarding, and expanding the range of use cases running over private networks. This approach allows enterprises to maximize the use of their networks and achieve higher ROI from their private cellular networks.

“The integration of OneLayer’s ZT-ZTNA with Ericsson’s offerings revolutionizes enterprise management and security of private networks devices,” said Dana Jaber Diab, Vice President and Head of Utilities, Ericsson Americas. “This collaboration ensures enterprises can leverage their private LTE/5G networks’ full potential while maintaining optimal operations and robust defenses.”

This solution offers both new and existing customers the opportunity to integrate advanced functionalities into their private networks seamlessly.

Join OneLayer and Ericsson at DistribuTECH on March 25-27 to experience the transformative capabilities of the ZT-ZTNA solution firsthand. Visit the OneLayer and Ericsson booths for comprehensive demonstrations and valuable discussions on optimizing and securing private wireless networks in diverse enterprise contexts.

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and zero trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to seamlessly manage their cellular networks without requiring specialized cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.OneLayer.com.

About Ericsson

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. With nearly 150 years of experience, Ericsson offers mobile communication and connectivity solutions globally. Learn more at www.ericsson.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455348/OneLayer_Logo.jpg

Contact:Alon Baralon.bar@onelayer.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onelayer-and-ericsson-unveil-advanced-zero-touch-zero-trust-network-access-solution-for-private-cellular-networks-302409107.html