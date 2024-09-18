OneLayer selected by Evergy to manage and secure its private cellular network OT assets

18 Settembre 2024

Evergy, a forward-thinking energy provider that provides electricity to 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, will maximize the operational efficiency and security of its fast-growing private cellular networks by leveraging the OneLayer Bridge platform

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OneLayer, the leader in managing and securing enterprise private 5G/LTE Operational Technology (OT) networks, announced today the selection of its OneLayer Bridge private LTE network device management and zero trust security platform by energy provider Evergy, in a multi-year deal. Evergy has innovatively embraced Ericsson’s private LTE technology to elevate operational performance. They recently completed their transition from pilot and testing to preparations for a comprehensive rollout for operational use. Evergy chose OneLayer’s solution to manage and secure devices in their facilities and across their electricity grid in the U.S. Evergy’s fast-growing private LTE cellular networks use thousands of devices today, including Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, smart meters, OT and other cellular devices. In the next few years, the number of devices is planned to scale to the tens of thousands.

“With this widespread rollout, we needed a way to manage the growing number of OT devices using our private cellular network,” says J.J. Stutler, Manager, Wireless Engineering & Operations at Evergy. “We required automation and delegation of various device onboarding steps to different Evergy teams, alongside complete visibility to all devices at all times. OneLayer did all of that, in addition to providing operations and security frameworks for our private LTE networks and connected devices. With OneLayer, Evergy is now better equipped to deliver reliable power to customers and fulfill the potential of its strategic sustainability transformation plan for its customers and stakeholders.”

The implementation of OneLayer’s platform is projected to result in substantial savings for Evergy in the areas of asset management, operations and network management.

OneLayer’s asset management capabilities enhance Evergy’s operational efficiency by automating device onboarding, provisioning, profiling, classifying and activation. OneLayer enables delegating onboarding steps to different teams, enabling Evergy to scale their network effectively by creating autonomy for different Evergy teams, alongside maintaining oversight of what devices are onboarded. Visibility and tracking of every individual device connected to the network – even non-cellular devices connected via cellular routers – enable Evergy to assess performance and uptime of devices and routers, conduct vendor comparisons at scale and adjust Quality of Service (QoS) dynamically for different groups of devices or situations.

As a player in critical national infrastructure, Evergy requires strict security. OneLayer provides Evergy with end-to-end zero-trust security that seamlessly extends Evergy’s existing security frameworks, established segmentation standards and regulatory requirements to the private LTE domain. OneLayer Bridge’s OT/IoT asset discovery and tracking, geofencing, anomaly detection and mitigation functionalities significantly reduce Evergy’s attack surface and enable swift remediation of any potential problems.

“OneLayer sees Evergy’s team as visionaries, professionals, mission-oriented, and focused on their business needs,” explains Dave Mor, OneLayer CEO. “OneLayer is here to support Evergy’s journey to success. Our maintenance of strong relationships with private LTE vendors, like Ericsson and CPE vendors ensures continuous support for upgraded products and enhanced capabilities. This approach allows Evergy to benefit not only from existing efficiencies but also to stay prepared for evolving challenges and opportunities in the private LTE landscape.”

About OneLayer

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero-trust security to all devices connected to private LTE and 5G networks. All activities are tracked to orchestrate and secure the environment. Through OneLayer’s solution, enterprises get complete asset management and operational intelligence capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero-trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more about OneLayer, please visit www.onelayer.com.

