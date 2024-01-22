OnePlus 12 Launch Event will take place in New Delhi on January 23

Gennaio 22, 2024

(Adnkronos) – NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire– 22 January 2024 – Global technology brand OnePlus has announced its highly anticipated launch event for the OnePlus 12, scheduled to take place on January 23, 2024, in New Delhi. With the specifications released by OnePlus thus far, the OnePlus 12 is poised to establish itself as the unrivaled flagship smartphone of 2024, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. Today, we will delve into everything we currently know about the OnePlus 12.

Extreme Fast and Smooth Experience That Lasts

The OnePlus 12 will come with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. This time, OnePlus has collaborated closely with Qualcomm to fully exploit the capabilities of this chipset, integrating multiple industry-leading features. These include refined CPU-Vitalization, the updated Qualcomm® Game Quick Touch 2.0, and enhanced AI performance. OnePlus also recognizes the importance of delivering a fast and smooth experience that lasts, while ensuring the absence of interruptions caused by overheating issues often encountered with certain flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 12 will boast an industry-leading Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System, featuring OnePlus’ largest-ever 9,140 mm² VC. The VC structure follows an advanced Laval nozzle design, which is inspired by sophisticated aeronautical engines, reducing resistance against gas flow and enhancing heat transfer.

Unmatched Battery Life That Endures

OnePlus leads the industry in fast charging technology, and it has been confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will feature a robust 5400mAh battery, accompanied by 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. Combining these features, the OnePlus 12 sets a new record in OnePlus’ history by offering an impressive Day of Use (DoU) of up to 47 hours with a mere 26 minutes of charging. The 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in just 23 minutes. The charging speeds of both wired and wireless charging on the OnePlus 12 surpass those of certain flagship smartphones priced over $1,000.

Revolutionary 2K ProXDR Display That Transcends

The OnePlus 12 will showcase an extraordinary 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, boasting an unprecedented peak brightness of 4500nits, surpassing that of mainstream flagship smartphones currently available in the market. This display is powered by BOE’s innovative blue diamond pixel layout, setting or matching 18 records of DisplayMate A+ standards. Moreover, the OnePlus 12 pays meticulous attention to alleviating eye strain with its flagship through this highly customized display. The screen adopts 2160Hz PWM dimming when the display brightness is under 70 nits to reduce screen flicker and minimize eye strain for users. Moreover, this display receives TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification due to its strong ability to reduce blue light emission and to intelligently adjust the display’s color temperature.

Refined 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile That Empowers

The OnePlus 12 will be equipped with the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, empowering you to capture every moment as an impressive memory. At its center is the industry-first 50MP Sony’s LYT-808 wide-angle camera with a 1/1.4′ sensor size to absorb 50% more light compared to the IMX890 main sensor used in the OnePlus 11, ensuring exceptional performance in low-light or back-lit environments. The OnePlus 12 will also come with a 64MP OV64B 3X periscope telephoto camera, one of the best smartphone telephoto cameras on the market. With a 1/2′ sensor size, the OnePlus 12 can capture stunning photos at any distance with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, and 120X Hybrid Zoom.

How to Watch the OnePlus 12 Launch Event

OnePlus will be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel, starting at 19:30 PM IST, January 23, 2024. You can also register on the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event page to stay on top of the latest news and announcements.