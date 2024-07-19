OnePlus Announces Return to Metal Unibody Design with OnePlus Nord 4 with In-Depth Discussion

19 Luglio 2024

An interview with the Head of the OnePlus Industrial Design Center and the designer of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 July 2024 – Global technology company OnePlus brought back the timeless metal unibody design with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 on July 16 in Milan. The first and only smartphone in the 5G era to feature a metal unibody[1], the OnePlus Nord 4 debuts in three brand-new Nord tones, each offering a fusion of “no-follower” colors and innovative finishings. With the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus aims to deliver worry-free durability, premium appeal, and a burdenless experience that liberates users and complements their self-expression.

To celebrate the renaissance of the metal unibody smartphone, two of the industry’s most creative minds — Ryan Ruan, Head of OnePlus Industrial Design Center, and Mathieu Lehanneur, Designer of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron — met for an in-depth discussion to delve into the timeless allure of metal and share the behind-the-scenes design stories of the OnePlus Nord 4.

Guilloché: A Designer’s First Impression

Taking a first look at the OnePlus Nord 4 in Mercurial Silver, Lehanneur was impressed by the stunning visual relief effect and high-end tactile feel created by the 3D nano-laser engraved matte finish. Sculpted from over 28,000 nano-laser cuts, the near-fluid profile that dances with light breaks free from the flat, two-dimensional designs of the past to render a masterpiece in motion.

“It reminds me of a super intricate and beautiful technique often used in luxury watches that we call ‘Guilloché’ in French,” said Lehanneur. “It’s not simply the case of loving the shape, or the color, or the features, but about how you can feel the design it in a more sensitive way.”

Mathieu Lehanneur testing the OnePlus Nord 4 in his office

Timeless Metal and Bold New Look

In CMF (colors, materials, finishes) design, metal has long been favored for its durability, dependability, and minimalist allure. Lehanneur, a big fan of metal himself, has created a range of metal masterpieces throughout his career, including the recent Olympic torch for Paris 2024. Perfectly symmetrical in its design, the torch features a matte finish on its top half and a reflective, subtly indented lower half that emulates ripples and movements of water. Crafting such an emotive sensation from metal requires unmatched intricacy and innovation, and the application of cutting-edge processing techniques to breathe new life into this timeless material.

“OnePlus shares Mathieu’s belief that design and craftsmanship are key to redefining metal,” said Ruan. “We aim to push the boundaries of this premium material to bring our users entirely new and exhilarating experiences.”

To infuse a refreshing touch into metal and craft a unique metallic sheen and feel for the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus tested over a hundred different metal finishes, treatments, and color variations, ultimately resulting in three distinctive colorways: Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver, and Oasis Green.

Each colorway enables users to effortlessly pick a color that resonates with them most, based simply on instinct and preference. This same burdenless ethos guided Lehanneur in designing the Olympic torch.

“I love the fact that only the designers, engineers, technicians, and makers truly understand the level of complexity behind the design,” said Lehanneur. “For me, the purpose is never to express this complexity to the public but to share a sensation of pure simplicity.”

Balance, Not Trade-off

Lehanneur believes that true validation of good design lies in the user experience — whether users can build an emotional connection with the product and feel the desire to own it. This same user-centric approach is what drives OnePlus designs too, based on the belief that while form should always follow function, good design is what ultimately defines the user experience. By balancing aesthetics and functionality, the new OnePlus Nord 4 embodies OnePlus’ Never Settle spirit, combining innovative technologies and solutions to create an all-round burdenless experience.

For instance, the optimized internal structure and U-shape antennas of the OnePlus Nord 4 enhance signal performance while mitigating the “death grip” issue that affected previous unibody metal designs. The aluminum alloy body, which is inherently cooler than other materials at room temperature and boasts high thermal conductivity, also offers superior heat dissipation. Additionally, the ingenious thermal conduction barrier design prevents heat transfer through the metal unibody to the gripping area. These features ensure reliable signal strength and consistent user comfort when gripping the phone in different positions, allaying any fears about the conventional drawbacks of metal bodied phones.

At the end of the day, however, much like Lehanneur envisioned the Olympic torch as a universally beloved symbol and memory, OnePlus’ aim is that the OnePlus Nord 4 can transcend being just a device to become a piece of art that brings meaningful experiences to more users.

Never Settle: Innovating Towards a Sustainable Future

“Metal comes from the Earth, from the planet itself, so its history is much longer than [that of] flowers,” said Lehanneur.

This timelessness and endless recyclability of metal is what inspired Lehanneur to design the Olympic torch using recycled steel. It also continues to drive his use of metal as a key medium in his future works.

Like Lehanneur, OnePlus shares this commitment to sustainability and employs a dedicated CMF team specializing in the innovative application of materials. From the bamboo back of the OnePlus One to the durable and recyclable aluminum unibody of the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus pioneers material innovations that marry functionality with sustainability. Looking ahead, OnePlus will continue to explore the next evolution of metal unibody designs, introducing more timeless classics to the world and even potentially placing metal once again at the forefront of innovation in smartphone design.

[1] The OnePlus Nord 4 is the only 5G smartphone to feature a metal unibody 5G in the markets in which it is sold.