OPPO Announces Enhanced AI Strategy to Deliver Next-level Mobile AI Experiences at Oppo Ai Tech Summit during MWC25

4 Marzo 2025

– OPPO is one of the first smartphone brands to implement Private Computing Cloud and has further integrated applications with Google Gemini so users can soon take action across OPPO apps in Gemini.

During MWC2025, OPPO unveiled new AI features, including AI Call Translator and AI VoiceScribe, and has committed to releasing new AI updates roughly every month.

OPPO plans to bring generative AI features to around 100 million users by the end of 2025, doubling its 2024 target of 50 million.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2025 – OPPO today announced its enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, positioning itself as a leader in AI experiences by delivering comprehensive, secure, and continuously evolving AI solutions at OPPO AI Tech Summit during MWC2025.

“When it comes to AI, the user experience is ultimately all that matters,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO. “Smartphones are not just a vehicle for AI – they are the engines that power the best possible AI experiences. As a global leader in smartphones, OPPO is driving in-house innovation and open collaboration with industry partners to bring our users these unparalleled AI experiences.”

Collaboration with Google to deliver new advances in system-level and secure AI

Matt Waldbusser, Managing Director for Global Solution and Consumer AI, Google Cloud

As applications of AI continue to evolve, OPPO is advancing its AI experience from functional-level to system-level AI. This in turn is placing new demands on the extent of AI integration and security required on devices. OPPO is further integrating Google AI experiences across its smartphones, and Google Gemini can soon take action across native OPPO apps, such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock. These new capabilities will work alongside existing support for Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash on OPPO AI Phones to unlock unprecedented levels of performance and responsiveness. The two companies are working closely to bring the latest Gemini 2.0 to OPPO Phones soon.

To protect user security and privacy when accessing these deeply embedded AI features, OPPO is also implementing Private Computing Cloud (PCC) built with Confidential Computing from Google Cloud. Starting from AI Recording Summary, AI features including AI Search, AI Studio, AI Call Summary will be integrated with OPPO Private Computing Cloud this year.

“We are excited to collaborate with OPPO to shape the future of mobile AI by bringing together Google technologies with OPPO’s exceptional hardware and software,” said Matt Waldbusser, Managing Director for Global Solution and Consumer AI, Google Cloud. “Through our extensive partnership spanning apps, AI models and cloud solutions, we are unlocking immense potential to redefine the mobile AI experience.”

Extensive AI R&D delivers non-stop innovation in AI features

Darren Chen, Director of AI Technology Strategic Planning, OPPO

Under its latest AI development strategy, OPPO is focusing on the three core areas of AI Productivity, AI Creativity, and AI Imaging to deliver meaningful features that will make AI an essential part of users’ everyday lives.

Underlying these three pillars is a comprehensive AI R&D strategy that covers the entire AI ecosystem – from chips and devices to the cloud. OPPO is working closely with MediaTek to optimize chips for high-efficiency, real-time AI processing that enables powerful performance without compromising energy efficiency. Will Chen, Deputy General Manager of the Wireless Business Group at MediaTek said, “The partnership between MediaTek and OPPO is set to unlock new opportunities in AI. From AI-enhanced photography to next-generation gaming experiences, from intelligent security solutions to seamless device connectivity, the possibilities are limitless.”

Will Chen, Deputy General Manager of the Wireless Business Group at MediaTek

On the device side, AI technologies like LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation), Parallel Decoding Solution, and MoE (Mixture of Experts) are significantly boosting the performance of AI capabilities on OPPO devices. On the cloud, OPPO has built a comprehensive data security protection system that works across devices and the cloud.

Reaching more users with more features faster than ever

OPPO will offer monthly updates on average in AI features and experience

As AI technology and applications continue to develop, OPPO is evolving its own approach to redefine how AI enhances everyday experiences. After surpassing its goal of reaching 50 million users last year, OPPO now aims to double that, expecting nearly 100 million users by the end of 2025.

To meet users’ growing demand, OPPO will deliver an average of one new AI update per month. New AI innovations like AI Search and integration of OPPO applications with Google Gemini are coming to the OPPO Find N5 soon.

AI Call Translator, which interprets calls in multiple languages in real-time, and AI VoiceScribe, offering multi-use voice summarization across voice calls, online learning, and meetings, are coming to OPPO devices via a future update.

UCL Legendary football player David Villa joining OPPO AI Tech Summit

Spanish football legend David Villa also graced the event and experienced OPPO AI first-hand. With OPPO AI, Villa aims to explore new possibilities for enhancing his daily life and professional endeavors through cutting-edge, continuously evolving AI features.

OPPO AI Phones and AI Features showcased across MWC2025

Besides OPPO AI Tech Summit, OPPO AI features and AI phones, including the Find N5, Reno13 series, Find X8 series are widely showcased by leading partners such as Google, MediaTek, and Qualcomm at MWC2025.

From deep technical research to continuous enhancements in user experience and in collaboration with the strongest partners, OPPO is dedicated to leading innovations in AI experience.