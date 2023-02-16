app-menu Social mobile

OPPO Heralds A New Benchmark For Flip Phones With Release Of Find N2 Flip Worldwide on February 15 2023

Febbraio 16, 2023

(Adnkronos) – •Find N2 Flip global availability, colours and pricing to be announced February 15

•Join the global YouTube launch event and #SeeMoreInASnap

•Foldables flipped with a revolutionary cover screen, long-lasting and fast-charging battery

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach– February 2023 – OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, will announce a new benchmark for flip phones on February 15, with full details of the Find N2 Flip revealed at its global launch event in London, UK.

“Our research into foldable smartphones began in early 2018, and in 2021 we surprised and delighted our customers with the launch of our first foldable phone, the Find N, which offered an almost invisible crease and OPPO’s advanced Flexion Hinge. With the Find N2 Flip we take foldables from the fringes to the forefront in a compact, sleek, awesome way, and we’re now ready to share this new benchmark with the world.”

Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.

OPPO has created the benchmark for future flip phones with Find N2 Flip, made possible by its uncompromising New Generation Flexion Hinge, which is thinner, smaller and stronger than its predecessor in the original Find N. Despite its compact size, Find N2 Flip packs a palm and pocket-friendly, feature-rich punch upgrading the flip phone experience in all areas.

Get the clearest preview of your selfies with its vertical cover screen, which is the largest on any flip phone, and look forward to playful flourishes and powerful tools and widgets, so you can do more without opening your Flip.

OPPO has also included the largest battery of any flip phone at launch and introduces SUPERVOOC flash charging to the category, making it the fastest charging flip phone on the market.

Fitting a world of advanced technology into a compact package, Find N2 Flip also brings a flagship camera system with Hasselblad highlights, optimized MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, and TÜV Rhineland-certified durability together for superior smartphone experiences.

To learn more about OPPO Find N2 Flip, #SeeMoreInASnap at the global launch on Wednesday, February 15 at 14:30 GMT.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

