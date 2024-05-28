OPPO Teams Up with Global Brand Ambassador Kaká for Epic 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Celebrations

28 Maggio 2024

(Adnkronos) – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2024 – To celebrate this year’s UEFA Champions League Final and its second year as the Official Global Partner of the prestigious football competition, OPPO announced today that it will be bringing its latest flagship OPPO Find X7 Ultra to Wembley Stadium. The phone will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture inspirational moments on and off the pitch and share them with fans around the world. With OPPO smartphones, the non-stop excitement of football – whether captured through telephoto photography, portraits, or night scenes – becomes more than just a memory, but a collection of unforgettable moments to be shared with friends and family for years to come.

As part of the celebrations, OPPO global brand ambassador, Kaká, once again plays a starring role in OPPO’s What A Shot campaign and will join OPPO to meet with fans at the exclusive OPPO Hospitality Lounge in the Champions Village. OPPO will activate the OPPO Booth at Potters Field Park as part of the UEFA Champions Festival to create an unforgettable match-day experience for fans during the final.

“It’s been an honour to partner with OPPO and engage with fans through a whole series of offline and digital activities during the past two Champions League seasons,” said Kaká. “I’m super excited for this year’s final and I can’t wait to see who will be crowned champions of Europe this year.”

OPPO’s What A Shot campaign invites football fans to share their love of the game

Earlier this month, OPPO rolled out the What A Shot From You social media campaign as part of the #OPPOimagineIF Photography Awards, encouraging users around the world to share their most memorable moments through captivating photography. The campaign will also see selected photos taken to the big screen via the LED display inside Wembley Stadium during the UEFA Champions League Final.

Alongside the social media campaign, OPPO has invited Kaká to review and score the best shots in his football career and star in a new themed video “What A Shot“. In the video, Kaká will join OPPO to showcase how the brand is using the latest camera and imaging technologies to bring unforgettable memories to life both within and outside the world of football.

Join OPPO and immerse in the excitement of the UEFA Champions League final

This year, OPPO Hospitality Lounge returns for selected guests taking place at Wembley Stadium on June 1. During the day, Kaká will also drop in to the lounge to meet and greet with fans while bringing even more of the champion spirit of the world’s top football competition.

Adding to the celebrations, the UEFA Champions Festival will be held from May 30 to June 2, featuring a range of entertainment and activities open for all fans and visitors to enjoy, including the opportunity to be photographed with a giant UEFA Champions League trophy replica. OPPO will also be hosting its own experiential booth at the festival at Potters Field Park to bring an extra dose of fun to the festivities. Experiences this year include replicas of the two finalists’ team benches, the chance to capture exciting moments using the new OPPO Find X7 Ultra, plus the opportunity to try out new Reno11 F smartphones and the Generative AI photo editing tool, OPPO AI Eraser.

Picture of the OPPO Booth at the UEFA Champions Festival

Since beginning its partnership with the UEFA Champions League last season, OPPO has ignited the passion of football fans by capturing countless exciting moments on and off the pitch. With the standout imaging experiences of OPPO smartphones, bringing to life and reliving the beautiful game of football is easier than ever.

This year, together with fans and global brand ambassador Kaká, OPPO looks forward to enjoying the extraordinary spectacle of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final and celebrating the crowning of a new champion on June 1.

The OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards’ What A Shot category is open to submissions until May 30, 2024. Click hereto find out more and submit an entry.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.