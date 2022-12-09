OPPO to Unveil New Cutting-edge Tech and Commitment to “Empowering a Better Future” at INNO DAY 2022 on December 14

Dicembre 9, 2022

(Adnkronos) – December 9, 2022, SHENZHEN – OPPO today confirmed that its fourth annual tech event, INNO DAY 2022, will be held in a virtual formaton December 14, 2022.Themed“Empowering a Better Future”, the event will showcase OPPO’s commitment to openness and inclusivity as it seeks to create more possibilities through smarter connected experiences.

OPPO INNO DAYis OPPO’s signature annual event through which it explores emerging technologies and highlights its achievements over the past year.This year’s event will see the introduction of several new cutting-edge technologies developed under OPPO’s Four Smart Initiatives of smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. Members of the public are invited to join the event, to discover more about how OPPO is empowering a better future where everyone can live their best lives.

Guests can join the online event by visiting the OPPO official website at 16:00 CST (UTC +8) on December 14th.

OPPO INNO DAY was first held in 2019, during which the OPPO 5G CPEand OPPO Watch wearables series were both unveiled. At INNO DAY 2020, OPPO showcased the groundbreaking rollable concept phone.At last year’s event, OPPO announced its new brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead”, and its first self-developed imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, and launched its first foldable phone, OPPO Find N.

