app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Orbis Technologies, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited and Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name “Contiem”

Febbraio 24, 2023

– ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions, software, and services, announces the acquisition of Mekon Limited (Mekon), a company based in the United Kingdom that focuses on helping large organizations deliver content intelligently. As a result of the acquisition, the companies will soon operate under a new name, Contiem, with global headquarters in Annapolis, MD. 

“Several years ago, we set out to build a world-class company with a full range of products and services that organizations require to create, manage, and deliver the content that defines their business. After multiple acquisitions, all acquired companies [RSI Content Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Turn-Key Systems Pty Ltd, Innovasys Ltd., InfoPros, Inc., Writing Assistance, Inc., Mekon Limited] will transition to the next chapter in our company history and, together, we will launch Contiem as a global industry leader in content services and products,” stated Brian Ippolito, President and CEO of Orbis Technologies. Mr. Ippolito will continue in his role as President and CEO of Contiem.

Mr. Ippolito said that “In addition to a very experienced and highly respected professional services team, the Mekon acquisition includes Congility, enhancing our ability to intelligently deliver content using their world-class software, and augmenting the capabilities of our RSuite content management platform. Mekon also extends our European presence, allowing us to better support our growing base of clients in the U.K. and E.U.”

Mr. Richard Murfitt CEO of Congility, will assume the role of Contiem Vice President, U.K. and E.U. Solutions and Services. Mr. Julian Murfitt, CEO of Mekon Ltd, will assume a new role as the Contiem Sr. Managing Director of U.K. and E.U. Operations. “This acquisition strengthens our capabilities and our ability to support mutual customers all over the world. Contiem is a culmination of ideas and strategic thinking that will enable us to maximize the value content brings to our customers.” stated Julian Murfitt.

About Contiem 

Contiem is a global leader in delivering innovative content solutions, software, and professional services to companies ranging from Fortune 500 to the U.S. Federal Government. Contiem offers a complete collection of products and services required to create, manage, and deliver the content that large and small enterprises and governmental organizations need to run their business globally. Contiem has headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland. Contiem operates in the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and the United States, servicing over 400 clients in forty countries.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952709/Contiem_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbis-technologies-inc-announces-the-acquisition-of-mekon-limited-and-plan-to-adopt-new-corporate-name-contiem-301754901.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Trina Solar launches Vertex S+ 445W n type dual-glass modules for rooftops

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy …

Il giovane talento Ilenia Mazzà ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo “Forse sì forse no”

(Adnkronos) – La cantautrice di Caulonia (RC) presenta il nuovo brano, disponibile su tutte le pi…

La star canina di Gunther’s Millions su Netflix acquista l’isola privata di Nicolas Cage alle Bahamas e inizia una collezione di NFT

– LOS ANGELES, 24 febbraio 2023 /PRNewswire/ La nuova serie Gunther’s Millions suNetflix è uno s…

The Brutal War on Ukraine Must End

– ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Statement Marking 365 Days of War in Ukraine NEW YORK, F…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl