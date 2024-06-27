OSS Ventures Secures €8.5 Million to Propel the Future of Operations

27 Giugno 2024

Fueling the Factory of the Future

PARIS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OSS Ventures, a leading industrial start-up studio in France, is thrilled to announce raising €8.5 million. This funding was led by Tikehau Capital, France 2030’s French Tech Accélération 2 fund (Bpifrance), Etablissements Peugeot Frères, and business angels like Max Pog.

Since late 2019, OSS Ventures has established 15 start-ups and invested in four projects. The studio’s innovative solutions are used by over 40,000 operators monthly across nearly 2,000 industrial sites globally, with 40% in France, 40% in Europe, and 20% in the US. Collectively, the 19 start-ups under OSS Ventures generate €25 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The latest €8.5 million boost brings OSS Ventures’ total capital to €11 million, enabling five startups annually focused on expanding in Europe and the US, aiming for significant international clientele by 2027.

Renan Devillières, founder and CEO of OSS Ventures, states: “This funding round marks a pivotal moment for OSS Ventures. Our mission to drive industrial innovation is more critical than ever, and with our investors’ support, we are poised to scale our impact globally.”

OSS Ventures partners with industrials to boost productivity, improve product quality, enhance worker conditions, and address the climate crisis. They visit sites weekly to identify challenges and co-create solutions. They recruit founders and co-build startups with a team of 20 experts, injecting €300K to €500K for 25-30% equity. Leveraging their network, OSS Ventures provides rapid market opportunities and supports startups through all growth stages.

Visionary Investors Backing Industrial Transformation

François Lavaste of Tikehau Capital: “We are excited to continue our partnership with OSS Ventures and support their mission of driving industrial innovation through technology. Their proven track record and deep expertise in the manufacturing sector make them a valuable partner in our portfolio.”

Frédéric Villain of Établissements Peugeot Frères: “OSS Ventures’ focus on reindustrializing France and Europe through cutting-edge solutions aligns perfectly with our investment strategy.”

Pierre Gillet of Bpifrance: “Supporting innovative startups in the industrial sector is crucial for maintaining France’s competitiveness on a global scale. OSS Ventures’ unique approach and deep domain expertise make them an ideal partner in this endeavor.”

Max Pog, Uniborn CEO: “OSS Ventures’ foresight and execution in the manufacturing sector is inspiring founders across our Venture Studio Family community.”

For more information, please visit: www.oss.ventures

Press contacts

Ashok Azhagarasan – ashok@oss.ventures – 0609810741

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449210/OSS_VENTURES_PRESS_RELEASE.pdfLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449211/OSS_Ventures_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oss-ventures-secures-8-5-million-to-propel-the-future-of-operations-302183725.html