Oukitel Introduces the World’s First 32000mAh 5G Rugged Tablet: RT7 Titan

Agosto 4, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Oukitel, a leading manufacturer in the rugged technology industry, is proud to announce a new rugged tablet Oukitel RT7 Titan, which will hit the market in August, 2023. Designed with the world’s biggest 32000mAh battery, cutting-edge 5G connectivity and ultra durability, this groundbreaking RT7 Titan is the ultimate choice for users who seek a long-lasting, ultra rugged device.

A remarkable breakthrough is that Oukitel launches RT7 Titan with the world’s biggest 32000mAh battery, outperforming most rugged tablets whose average battery range is around 7000mAh to 10000mAh. RT7 Titan can support up to 2,720 hours of standby, 220 hours of calling and 35 hours of video playback. A prolonged period of entertainment or work is easily guaranteed. Additionally, this new model comes with reverse charging functionality, offering massive power to charge other devices in emergencies.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, Oukitel RT7 Titan delivers a seamless experience for multitasking, gaming and video-watching. Moreover, the Oukitel RT7 Titan leads the way with 5G connectivity, providing lower latency, higher capacity, and increased bandwidth compared to 4G connectivity.

RT7 Titan features a 10.1-inch FHD+ screen with a brightness of 400nit, providing users with a clear viewing experience both indoors or in outdoors. Unlike other regular tablets, this device is capable of withstanding drops, shocks and extreme temperatures, certified by IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards.

Equipped with a 48MP main camera and a 20MP night vision camera, users are able to capture every moment from day to night. A 32MP front camera delivers a clear selfie. In terms of accessories, Oukitel offers three handy options: a premium alloy handle, a hand strap and a shoulder strap. Users can easily choose the preferred accessory depends on the needs. According to Oukitel, RT7 Titan will go on sale on AliExpress from 21st Aug. For more information, please stay tuned for further announcements from Oukitel.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of “Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD” based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

