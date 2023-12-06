Over 800 local and international academics and scientists attended the InnoHK Summit 2023

Dicembre 6, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 December 2023 – Organised by the Innovation and Technology Commission and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC), InnoHK Summit 2023 was held successfully in Hong Kong Science Park today (December 6), attracting over 800 world-class academics, scientists, representatives of renowned institutes and industry leaders from Hong Kong and around the world. Under the theme of “From Collaborative Research to Real World Impact”, the Summit aims to showcase the latest innovation and technology (I&T) developments and breakthroughs of InnoHK, Hong Kong’s leading role as a global research collaboration hub, and its strengths in commercialisation and talent development.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, gave his welcoming at the Summit by video. Mr Lee said that the InnoHK initiative strives to build a global network of mutual learning and advancement, and the Summit is testimony to the importance attached by the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) Government to international collaboration for knowledge advancement, addressing global issues, and transforming scientific findings into innovations that benefit humankind. He encouraged the Summit’s participants to draw on the spirit of collaboration, and make lasting connections that would lead to more scientific breakthroughs and innovations in Hong Kong.

Speaking at the forum, the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, said that Hong Kong has always been an open cosmopolitan with a diverse community and remains the only place in the world where global connectivity and the China advantage come together. With the staunch support from the motherland’s National 14th Five-Year Plan, and the opportunities brought by the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong is well positioned for I&T development. The Chief Executive had announced the establishment of a new InnoHK research centre focusing on Generative AI in his newly released Policy Address and the preparation for the establishment of the third InnoHK research cluster focusing on advanced manufacturing, materials, energy and sustainable development would commence next year.

The Founding President of the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences and Chairman of the InnoHK Steering Committee, Professor Tsui Lap-chee, pointed out in his speech that the exchange of knowledge and ideas by people from different parts of the world has always been crucial to stimulating advances in science and technology while turning scientific findings into solutions with real-world impact requires the collaboration among the academia, industry, government and civil society that transcends traditional sector boundaries. He emphasised that InnoHK encapsulated the two dimensions of collaboration by connecting institutions and researchers across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America and encouraging them to work with the industry to translate their research outcomes into applications.

The Chief Executive Officer of the HKSTPC, Mr Albert Wong, also spoke at the forum. He stated that InnoHK is unique due to Hong Kong’s high concentration of top researchers and universities, its international connections, and robust government support for I&T. HKSTP is committed to focusing on research and its practical application. It will continuously enhance the ecosystem by attracting more participants, investment funding, and additional resources to solidify Hong Kong’s role as a global powerhouse of innovation and technology.

The Summit invited representatives from 28 research laboratories of two InnoHK clusters, namely Health@InnoHK, focusing on healthcare technologies, and AIR@InnoHK, focusing on artificial intelligence and robotics technologies to present their latest breakthroughs resulted from their collaborative research. They also shared the challenges faced, and set out targets and vision for future researches.

Also, the summit provided a platform for experts from leading local and international universities and industry representatives to exchange valuable insights on I&T topics, covering life sciences’ research and development (R&D), artificial intelligence and commercialisation of R&D outcomes, during three panel discussions. They also discussed and exchanged views and ideas on the latest trends and perspectives of I&T research and development to harness the collective wisdom and insights that helps lay solid foundation for Hong Kong’s transformation into an international I&T hub.

InnoHK is a major I&T initiative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to develop Hong Kong as a hub for global research collaboration. Two research clusters have been set up at the Hong Kong Science Park, namely Health@InnoHK, focusing on healthcare technologies, and AIR@InnoHK that focuses on artificial intelligence and robotics technologies. InnoHK involves seven local universities and research institutions as well as over 30 top-notch institutions from 11 economies, pooling together 2,500 researchers locally and from all over the world.

