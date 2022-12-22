app-menu Social mobile

P.I. Works and Ooredoo Algeria Win at Glotel Awards for ‘Managed Services Innovation of the Year’

Dicembre 22, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — P.I. Works announced that its next-generation managed services partnership with Ooredoo Algeria has been named the ‘Managed Services Innovation of the Year’ at the 2022 Glotel Awards. The Glotel Awards by Telecoms.com, which was held in London this year, recognizes innovation and excellence within the telecoms segment, honoring key players who are shaping the future of the industry.

Timos Tsokanis, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Algeria said, “This partnership has not only empowered us to better serve our subscribers but has also inspired the wider industry with its novel and bottom-up approach to network performance management. Behind this is P.I. Works’ Next-Generation Managed Services solution, which has greatly accelerated our network transformation journey.”

Nacereddine Mayout, Operation Director at Ooredoo Algeria added, “P.I. Works has been a trusted ally of Ooredoo Group since 2018. These long-standing synergies are at the crux of our new managed services partnership, beginning April 2022, between P.I. Works and Ooredoo Algeria. From the outset, both projects have displayed immense success in improving both regional and nationwide network quality and subscriber experience.”

Başar Akpınar, CEO and Co-Founder of P.I. Works, “Once again, we would like to thank our long-standing partner, Ooredoo Group, for their unwavering support and trust in us. It has been an honor to be part of and to be a key enabler of their network automation journey at both a regional and national level. We are thrilled that our collaborative success has been recognized on the global stage at the Glotel Awards.”

Eren Kahraman, Account Manager for Ooredoo at P.I. Works added, “P.I. Works Next-Generation Managed Services, leveraging our AI-powered automation portfolio, aims to revolutionize the way existing network management systems work, shifting away from the traditional KPI-based approach and towards one rooted in subscriber experiences and customer-centric performance. Again, we thank Ooredoo Algeria for giving us the opportunity to prove our world-class expertise in network management and assurance, and we believe that our partnership will continue to pave way for future network transformation.”

Boasting highly successful improvement metrics, the project has resulted in a 16% increase in Ooredoo’s CSAT Overall Indicator (Global NPS) within 3 months. Core consistent quality and excellent consistent quality were two crowdsourced indicators that achieved a 9% and 15% improvement respectively. A 15% improvement in Algiers Capital OSS KPIs was also recorded.

marketing@piworks.net

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972256/P_I_Works_Ooredoo_Glotel.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832318/P_I__Works_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pi-works-and-ooredoo-algeria-win-at-glotel-awards-for-managed-services-innovation-of-the-year-301707404.html

