P.I. Works Announces the General Availability of its Non-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC) to Further Accelerate the Open RAN Adoption by Mobile Operators

Febbraio 22, 2023

 P.I. Works, a leading provider of AI driven mobile network automated management and optimization solutions, has announced the launch of its new Radio Access  Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (RIC) to further enhance its EXA product offering and increase its automation use-cases through wide range of its existing and  3rd party rApps

RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — P.I. Works’ non-RT RIC over its field proven EVO platform with its Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) functionality will enable the efficient automation, operation, and optimization of hybrid networks, a mix of both purpose-built and Open RAN elements. This will result in improved network performance and accelerated Open RAN adoption. P.I. Works’ Open RAN standard-compliant architecture offers a wide range of deployment opportunities to the operators, while field-proven nature of the solution assures carrier-grade reliability.

P.I. Works’ RIC platform provides:

“We are excited to launch the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) offering as addition to our automation product offering to automate management and optimization of green-field and brown-field Open RAN networks, which we believe will help to increase efficiency and speed up transformation in the industry,” said Djakhongir Siradjev, CTO of P.I. Works. “Our RIC provides mobile operators with an easy-to-use, cost-effective way to deploy and manage Open RAN networks in a unified and standardized manner. It shall also simplify creation of new rApps, increase their portability across the ecosystem, and enable new opportunities for innovation and growth for our existing and future customers to provide better subscriber experience.”

“The launch of P.I. Works’ RIC, which will allow us to offer our customers variety of rApps, is another milestone in our mission to revolutionize the mobile network industry.” added Dr. Erol Hepsaydir, VP of Solutions and Business Development at P.I. Works “With our innovative solutions and commitment to customer success, P.I. Works is poised to continue its growth and leadership in the industry.”

For more insights about P.I. Works solutions, visit P.I. Works at Mobile World Congress 2023 Barcelona in Hall 2, #2K20. Click here to learn more about P.I. Works’ showcase at MWC.

Media contact: marketing@piworks.net 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006915/P_I_Works.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832318/P_I__Works_Logo.jpg     

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pi-works-announces-the-general-availability-of-its-non-real-time-ran-intelligent-controller-non-rt-ric-to-further-accelerate-the-open-ran-adoption-by-mobile-operators-301752123.html

