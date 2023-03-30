Palo Alto Networks Recognised by the German Federal Cybersecurity Authority as a Trusted Partner to Government Institutions and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Marzo 30, 2023

German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) lists Palo Alto Networks as a Qualified APT Response Service Provider

MUNICH, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, has been recognised by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) as a qualified Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) response service provider to government institutions and operators of critical infrastructure.

The BSI listing is recognition of Palo Alto Networks industry-leading incident response (IR) capabilities, which combines world-renowned threat researchers with an elite team of security consultants that take an intelligence-driven approach to identify risks, eradicate threats, and effectively manage security incidents.

“Receiving recognition from the BSI as one of the few qualified Advanced Persistent Threat response providers is a testament to the excellence of our teams, technology, and unwavering commitment to our customers across Germany, Europe and beyond,” said Helmut Reisinger, CEO EMEA and LATAM for Palo Alto Networks. “Our industry-leading Unit 42 Threat Intelligence and Incident Response teams, as well as our unique AI-powered cyber security platforms, enable governments and enterprises to defend against the most sophisticated threats, while significantly simplifying their architecture and reducing costs.”

The BSI list recognises qualified security service providers to critical infrastructure operators and government institutions, helping them find certified partners to mitigate the threats and risks that security teams face in response to a growing and complex threat landscape.

Palo Alto Networks is included in the BSI list after passing the two-stage evaluation. The company’s operations and incident response offerings were first analysed regarding their ability to meet and exceed the high standards mandated as a bar for entry. This was followed by a series of interviews and tabletop exercises based on hypothetical scenarios to put the Palo Alto Networks teams through their paces.

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 has an experienced team of security consultants with backgrounds in public and private sectors who have handled some of the largest cyberattacks in history. They manage complex cyber risks and respond to advanced threats, including nation-state attacks, advanced persistent threats, and complex ransomware investigations.

Unit 42 incident response experts are available 24/7 to help clients understand the nature of the attack and then quickly contain, remediate and eradicate it. They utilize a proven methodology and battle-tested tools developed from real-world experiences investigating thousands of incidents.

