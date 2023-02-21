app-menu Social mobile

Panamax Inc., a Bankai Company, makes a Strategic Move for its Core Banking Solution: Acquires Acute Informatics

Febbraio 21, 2023

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Panamax Inc., a Bankai Company and global Fintech development leader, recently announced that they had acquired Acute Informatics, an enterprise Digital Core Banking solution and IT Consulting company in Ahmedabad. The acquisition is aimed at empowering Panamax’s digital finance solutions and offering digital core banking solutions globally.

The acquisition is vital to getting the right teams together and bringing on a cohesive group of experts to offer enhanced digital finance solutions to millions of users globally. Panamax has invested in a state-of-the-art office to build a Digital Core Banking Centre-of-Excellence (CoE) for 500+ employees of Acute Informatics and cater to the needs of 120+ global customers.

“We are excited to acquire Acute Informatics; it’s a strategic move to expand our horizons and offer core banking solution in the international space. The acquisition will embark growth and success as the company has a strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results.” – Bankim Brahmbhatt, President & CEO, Panamax Inc.    

“We are happy to join Panamax Inc. – the telecom and fintech industry leader for the last three decades. The merger will help our company expand footprints globally, drive excellence, and scale our business.” – Chirag Patel, CEO, Acute Informatics.

The acquisition is expected to result in greater efficiencies in the Digital core banking ecosystem and significantly increase the market share of the company.

About Panamax Inc.

Panamax is a Global Leader in providing Digital Financial Suite and Fintech Solutions. MobiFin Elite, the Digital Financial Solution by Panamax offers scalability and ease of operation by fusing Mobile Banking, Agency Banking, Wallet, Top-up, and Bill Payment Solutions into one interface.

The Banking Suite by Panamax provides a holistic digital banking experience with innovative features for operational efficiencies. It helps banks and financial institutions offer contemporary banking services, facilitate online banking, and decrease infrastructural expenses.

About Acute Informatics 

Acute Informatics Pvt. Ltd. is a Digital Core Banking, Fintech, Project Mentoring & IT Consulting Company with Multi-Shore Delivery Capabilities.

They envision delivering value to clients worldwide using an effective Global Delivery Model for Digital Banking, Cloud Computing, Fintech, Micro-Finance, Financial Inclusion, Systems Integration, Database Administration, System Administration, Implementation, Testing and Support.

Contact:

Panamax Inc. Email: info@panamaxil.comPhone: +1 757 500 7062Website: https://www.panamaxil.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006009/Panamax_Acute.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/panamax-inc-a-bankai-company-makes-a-strategic-move-for-its-core-banking-solution-acquires-acute-informatics-301751391.html

