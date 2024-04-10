Paradise Found: Botanica MontAzure Unveils Exclusive Villas in Kamala Beach, Phuket, Starting from 48.2 MB

10 Aprile 2024

PHUKET, Thailand, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Botanica MontAzure, a luxurious residential development in the heart of Kamala Beach in Phuket, offers an exclusive collection of 36 villas. Phase 1 of the project presents 16 villas.

This prestigious project is the epitome of luxury living surrounded by nature, where the embrace of the mountain meets the whisper of the sea.

Botanica MontAzure is more than just a residence; it is a lifestyle. Located within the acclaimed MontAzure beachfront community, these four- and five-bedroom villas are steps away from the pristine sands of Kamala Beach and surrounded by lush forests, stunning mountains, and breathtaking ocean vistas.

The development offers three contemporary luxury designs, allowing residents to tailor their space to perfection. Each villa boasts modern luxury amenities, including private pools, air-conditioners, built-in wardrobes, fully equipped kitchens, and meticulously designed landscapes.

Residents of Botanica MontAzure will enjoy a rich mix of experiences right outside their door. The MontAzure community provides a five-star neighborhood lifestyle, featuring the Twinpalms MontAzure, InterContinental Phuket Resort, 333 At The Beach, Café Del Mar, and a conveniently located lifestyle mall. From dining spots by the beach and vibrant bars to convenient shops nearby, everything is within arm’s reach.

Botanica MontAzure stands out as a private haven, ideal for a family home, an investment, or a dream holiday retreat. Its location in MontAzure, at the northern part of Kamala Bay, places it in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast, known as ‘Millionaire’s Mile’. The development offers easy access to a multitude of nearby attractions, including sports and marine facilities, retail malls, and hospitals.

Botanica Luxury Villas and MontAzure have both garnered numerous prestigious awards in the realm of real estate development, emphasizing their dedication to the highest quality and setting a new standard for luxury mixed-use residential communities in Asia.

For more information on this luxurious residential experience, please visit www.botanicaluxuryvilla.com and www.montazure.com.

