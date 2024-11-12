Paramount Pictures join forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP to celebrate the release of Gladiator II

12 Novembre 2024

MARANELLO, Italy and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Paramount Pictures is thrilled to team up with Scuderia Ferrari HP for an exclusive, one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrating the release of Gladiator II, the eagerly awaited sequel to the iconic 2000 film. This collaboration brings together two global brands in cinema and motorsports to honor a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and legacy. At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to heritage and a relentless drive for progress, celebrating excellence while venturing into new and exciting realms.

As part of this initiative, Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will attend the Royal Global Premiere of Gladiator II in London, wearing custom-made tuxedos designed by Ferrari’s Creative Director, Rocco Iannone. Their presence will bring the exhilarating spirit of racing to the film’s launch. This unique collaboration will also extend across digital and TV channels, showcasing exclusive content and Ferrari-branded livery at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, offering fans an immersive experience that unites cinematic storytelling with the thrill of peak performance shared by Paramount Pictures and Scuderia Ferrari HP.

With this collaboration, Paramount Pictures and Scuderia Ferrari HP aim to enhance the fan experience and celebrate a shared dedication to pushing boundaries. Inspired by the timeless spirit of Gladiator II and Ferrari’s legacy of innovation, it pays homage to tradition while boldly carving new paths, igniting the passion and determination that drive both brands.

“Gladiator II brings audiences an epic viewing experience with scope and scale that is second to none,” said Marc Weinstock, Paramount Pictures’ President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution. “It only made sense for us to team up with the most iconic, adrenaline-pumping brand in motorsports. Together with Ferrari, we’re creating a unique entertainment experience that highlights our shared legacy of excellence and innovation.”

Ferrari’s Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Lorenzo Giorgetti, added, “We’re excited to join Paramount Pictures in celebrating Gladiator II, a name as famous in cinema as Scuderia Ferrari HP is in racing. With the Gladiator II cast joining us at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Ferrari collections and custom-made looks, this collaboration brings Ferrari Lifestyle to center stage, creating a distinctive blend of cinematic and motorsport flair.”

Gladiator II hits cinemas on November 15.

About Gladiator II

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

