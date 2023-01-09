app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Paris Saint-Germain Announces Partnership with Leading Vaping Brand Geekvape

Gennaio 9, 2023

– SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In January 2023, Paris Saint-Germain announced its partnership with the world-renowned vape brand Geekvape, marking the second time the two parties have inked a sponsorship agreement.

As a leader in the vape industry, Geekvape is continuing to concentrate on and actively promote the spirit of sports while also offering healthier alternatives for people all over the world. Geekvape became the official partner of Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. This alliance has extended the “Geek” spirit through spectacular events that drew a broad international audience.

CEO of Geekvape Technology Allen Yang said: “I am delighted that our partnership was so successful last year, and it is an honor to carry on the spirit of healthy sport with Paris Saint-Germain, in the new year, in keeping with our mutual pursuit of excellence and elegance for a great new and exciting season.”

“By forming alliances with one of the world’s most successful and greatest football club, Geekvape is expanding the scope of sports marketing and driving the vape industry towards new heights. Geekvape intends to capitalize on the enormous popularity of football as a sport in order to spread the love of sport and the concept of health to people throughout the globe,” added Allen Yang, the CEO of Geekvape Technology. World-class football players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. play for Paris Saint-Germain, whose upbeat athletic attitude and desire to push oneself to the maximum are aligned with Geekvape’s ethos.

In the future, the two parties will continue to work together to interpret the power of “Geek” exploration, working together to build a strong connection with fans around the world, while at the same time, sending an important message to the world that there are more possibilities in the field of sports marketing.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979221/GEEKVAPE_PSG.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paris-saint-germain-announces-partnership-with-leading-vaping-brand-geekvape-301716203.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Autel Robotics annuncerà il drone EVO Max 4T e nuovi accessori al CES 2023

– Notizie in primo piano  WASHINGTON, 5 gennaio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Autel Robotics presenterà i…

Mary McCartney Celebrating 100 Years of Photography on the Ocean Waves

– Cunard Calls on Guests to Share Magical Moments for Centennial Sea Views Exhibition SOUTHAMPTO…

Ecolog International Appoints Juan Chaparro as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board

– DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ecolog International, a leading global provider of in…

Huma to provide best-in-class digital clinical trials solutions through landmark acquisition of Alcedis

– LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huma Therapeutics Limited (“Huma”)…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl