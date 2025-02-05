Park Street Imports Signs Deal worth $100 million with King Henri Christophe Spirits LLC

5 Febbraio 2025

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Park Street Imports, a leading U.S. alcohol distribution company, has entered a lucrative partnership worth 100 million USD with King Henri Christophe Spirits LLC. This deal marks a significant milestone for the brand, owned by Emmanuel Fritz Paret and Dr. Rudolph Moise, who have crafted King Henri Christophe, a top-shelf whiskey rooted in Haitian heritage and innovation. The deal’s value stems from Park Street’s import and distribution licenses, which will enable King Henri Christophe Spirits to scale its production and efficiently enter the competitive American spirits market.

Mass Production & Nationwide Distribution

Thanks to Park Street’s extensive import network, King Henri Christophe Spirits will now be able to import large volumes of its handcrafted Haitian spirit—produced at its distilleries near the historic Citadelle Laferrière—directly into the U.S. This access will allow for the monthly production of up to 50,000 cases of the Haitian spirit and aged American whiskey blend, ensuring a steady and scalable supply for retailers, bars, and whiskey connoisseurs across the country.

The Power of Park Street Imports

Park Street’s well-established infrastructure streamlines the often-complex process of importing spirits into the U.S. By handling regulatory compliance, warehousing, logistics, and distribution, Park Street allows brands like King Henri Christophe to focus on their craft while ensuring their products reach consumers efficiently. This deal gives King Henri Christophe Spirits the ability to:

A Blend of History and Excellence

King Henri Christophe whiskey is a remarkable fusion of Haitian tradition and American craftsmanship. The journey begins in Haiti, where Paret and Moise have revitalized small, rustic distilleries near the historic Citadelle Laferrière, once the stronghold of Haiti’s King Henri Christophe. Drawing on local expertise, the base spirit is produced using pure sugarcane juice and caramel, key ingredients in the traditional Haitian spirit known as Kleren.

This base is then shipped to the U.S., where it is expertly blended with some of America’s finest 6-year and 12-year aged whiskeys. The result is a premium spirit that pays homage to its origins while appealing to discerning whiskey enthusiasts.

The Legend of the Special Reserve

Adding to the brand’s allure are rumors of an extraordinary reserve blend. Reports suggest that barrels discovered in the Citadelle Laferrière contain a 200-year-old spirit believed to have been created for King Henri Christophe himself. If verified, this historic blend— dubbed “King Henri Christophe, House of Clicquot Reserve”—would represent an unparalleled rarity in the world of fine spirits. Scheduled for release on December 1, 2025, this exclusive offering is expected to command a premium price.

Launch and Distribution

The first product in the lineup, King Henri Christophe 6-Year Aged Whiskey, will hit shelves across the United States starting April 1, 2025. This launch marks the beginning of what is anticipated to be a highly successful distribution partnership with Park Street Imports.

A Legacy of Innovation

Emmanuel Fritz Paret’s personal history adds depth and distinction to the brand’s story. As a descendant of the famed Clicquot family, his lineage traces back to his great-grandmother, Marie Clicquot, who was born in 1910 and was a third generation granddaughter of Philippe Clicquot, who founded the iconic Champagne Veuve Clicquot in 1672. This deep-rooted heritage of craftsmanship, excellence, and innovation lives on in every bottle of King Henri Christophe whiskey, a testament to generations of refinement and tradition.”

A Taste of History

With its compelling backstory, meticulous craftsmanship, and ambitious plans, King Henri Christophe whiskey is poised to become a standout in the world of premium spirits. Enthusiasts and collectors alike eagerly await the opportunity to savor this extraordinary blend of history and flavor.

Stay tuned for updates as the journey of King Henri Christophe unfolds. Cheers to the taste of history in every sip.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612650/EmmanuelFritzParet_RudolphMoise.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612651/King_Henri_Whiskey_Poster_2.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612652/EmmanuelFritzParet_Haiti.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/park-street-imports-signs-deal-worth-100-million-with-king-henri-christophe-spirits-llc-302369028.html