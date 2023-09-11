app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

PATEO Showcases Extensive Mobility Innovations and Global Expansion Plans with Strategic Partners at IAA MOBILITY 2023

Settembre 11, 2023

MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The IAA MOBILITY (International Automobile and Mobility Exhibition) 2023 (referred to as “Munich Auto Show” for short) kicked off at Munich Exhibition Center on Sept. 5, and is scheduled to last until Sept. 10. As the most important industry conference for the global mobility sector, it is a platform to promote the sustainability and showcase the diversity of the mobility sector. At this grand event, PATEO CONNECT+ has joined hands with strategic partners including Tencent, BlackBerry, Amazon, and Qualcomm to highlight the success of these cooperative efforts to Munich Auto Show visitors.

PATEO has prepared a total of three special “magic weapons” for the auto show, namely the PATEO smart cockpit platform, PATEO cloud platform, and 5G T-Box hardware product, embodying its years of hard work and fruitful achievements in the field of smart mobility, and epitomizing its insistence on original innovation along the way.

This time, two series of PATEO smart cockpit platform products are respectively powered by Snapdragon SA8155P – the 3rd generation processor, and Snapdragon SA8295P – the 4th generation processor, are exhibited as core products of PATEO. Among them, the SA8155P-based smart cockpit integrating the BlackBerry IVY feature is a highlight.

The partnership between PATEO and Tencent this time will integrate the capabilities of TAI (Tencent Auto Intelligence), Tencent’s intelligent cockpit product, in the smart cockpit and service operation sectors, to co-build a reassuring, efficient and pleasant user experience, and at the same time, based on Tencent’s rich pan-mobility service ecosystem and SaaS platform to explore innovative models and solutions in segments like mobile-phone-vehicle connectivity and scenario-based user operation.

The PATEO cloud platform demonstrates the remarkable achievements of the company in integrating ecosystems inside and outside the industry, including Amazon Music, and an intelligent call center empowered by ChatGPT.

Alongside software, PATEO has also showcased innovative mobility hardware like:

5G V2X T-Box: Jointly developed with Qualcomm using the SA515M chipset, this terminal integrates key capabilities to enable intelligent vehicle data processing;

AR Creator: Adopting NXP’s high-power automotive SoC, this system renders HD maps for augmented reality navigation, enhancing the autonomous driving experience;

VOYAH Dreamer T-Box: PATEO’s tailored T-Box solution equips the VOYAH Dreamer EV with intelligent services.

By exhibiting this cutting-edge mobility hardware, PATEO demonstrates its extensive capabilities in developing specialized solutions for next-generation transportation.

The extensive range of innovations demonstrates the importance the company has placed on this high-profile industry event, and it can be seen that PATEO is well positioned to expand internationally.

PATEO currently provides overseas R&D, ecosystem cooperation, compliance, and operation services. Moving forward, PATEO will establish main hubs in key regions like Southeast Asia and the EU to offer localized intelligent mobility solutions. It will also set up sites in specific markets to meet legal requirements. Based on its core competencies in areas like cloud infrastructure, IoV platforms, and eco services, PATEO is poised to expand worldwide, aiming to bring leading Chinese mobility innovations to the global arena.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205383/image_1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pateo-showcases-extensive-mobility-innovations-and-global-expansion-plans-with-strategic-partners-at-iaa-mobility-2023-301921872.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

SEO e AI, come cambierà il mondo delle web agency

(Adnkronos) – 11 Settembre 2023. In futuro, raggiungere potenziali clienti significa essere alla …

EVE Energy Steals the Show at IAA Mobility 2023 With Flagship Power Cell Solutions

– MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Automobile and Smart Mobility Expo (I…

A chi rivolgersi per ottenere la cessione del quinto?

(Milano, 11 Settembre 2023) – Milano, 11 Settembre 2023 – La cessione del quinto è una delle vari…

Città più verdi con gli alberi di Allasia Plant Magna Grecia: “Dalla Calabria in tutta Italia il programma PNRR a tutela della biodiversità”

(Adnkronos) – Forestazione urbana ed extraurbana, 1,5 milioni di piantine forestali prodotte ogni…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl