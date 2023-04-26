app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

“PDFelement Breaks Ground as the First PDF Editing Software to Connect with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Unveiling Powerful AI-Powered Features”

Aprile 26, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare PDFelement has just released its latest version, V9.5, which introduces new AI-powered features that make working with PDF documents faster and easier than ever. With the addition of AI-powered tools, users can take their productivity to the next level.

Wondershare PDFelement is the first PDF editing software to connect with ChatGPT, with this cutting-edge AI language model developed by OpenAI, this groundbreaking integration brings AI-powered features to PDFelement’s platform, empowering users to edit and analyze documents more efficiently and accurately.

One of the highlights of the updates is the AI robot. Powered by ChatGPT, the smart PDF AI robot can help you accurately analyze, comprehend and summarize the texts with just a few clicks. With state-of-the-art technology, PDFelement can provide an interactive, user-friendly experience that streamlines the way you work with PDFs.

The AI-powered features of PDFelement V9.5 include

And that’s not all — PDFelement’s AI robot can also do maths, create text content, write programming codes and more based on your specific needs. Simply choose the “Chat with PDF” option within the software. Then, type your questions in the chatbox and the AI robot will respond accordingly.

“We are excited to unveil PDFelement V9.5, which indicates a new era of AI-powered features to PDF document management. Through seamless integration with ChatGPT, users can effortlessly streamline their workflows and enhance productivity. We believe that these state-of-the-art AI tools are poised to transform the way people work which PDFs, offering unparalleled efficiency and convenience,” says Gary, the Product Manager of PDFelement.

With its AI-powered features, PDFelement is a game-changing tool when it comes to PDF document management. Users can accomplish tasks with remarkable ease, efficiency, and accuracy.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement V9.5 is compatible with Windows and pricing starts at $79.99 per year including 50,000 free tokens. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare’s mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061423/Press_Release_banner_1920x1080.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pdfelement-breaks-ground-as-the-first-pdf-editing-software-to-connect-with-openais-chatgpt-unveiling-powerful-ai-powered-features-301806597.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Converge Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Co…

AutoIonà, Lamezia Terme: “Taglio del nastro per il nuovo Cupra Garage”

(Adnkronos) – Il prossimo 28 aprile aprirà ufficialmente i battenti il nuovo Cupra Garage all’ins…

Bellezza e buon cibo di nuovo di tendenza: il Barometro degli approvvigionamenti di Europages presenta le tendenze d’acquisto del 1° trimestre 2023

PARIS, 26 aprile 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dopo aver analizzato i dati del primo trimestre 2023, il Ba…

Il centro servizi high-tech di IFCO stabilisce parametri di riferimento per la sostenibilità e l’automazione

Monaco di Baviera, Germania, 26 aprile 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IFCO, leader mondiale nella fornitura…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl