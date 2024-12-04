app-menu Social mobile

Peking University HSBC Business School Reaccredited by AACSB and AMBA for the Maximum 5-Year Period

4 Dicembre 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In November 2024, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) announced that Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) has been accredited by AACSB for the maximum 5-year period once again.

The AACSB peer review team conducted an onsite re-evaluation of PHBS in June through 17 in-depth discussions with the school’s leadership, meticulously scrutinizing facets including the school’s vision and mission, strategic development, teaching and research, faculty development, talent cultivation, personnel management, social responsibility, and impact. Furthermore, they engaged in dialogues with program directors, faculty members, students, alumni, and employers to gather a holistic view of their assessments and recommendations for the school and its various programs. The review team gave full credit to the remarkable progress PHBS has made in recent years, noting that the school boasts top-notch teaching facilities and has achieved impressive accomplishments in academic research, internationalization, employment competitiveness, and other areas. Meanwhile, they also provided suggestions for the school’s sustainable development in the future.

In May 2024, the Association of MBAs (AMBA) also sent a letter confirming that PHBS has once again been awarded accreditation for the maximum 5-year period.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/44662.htm； https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/11841.htm

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572003/20241203172117.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peking-university-hsbc-business-school-reaccredited-by-aacsb-and-amba-for-the-maximum-5-year-period-302321981.html

